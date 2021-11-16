“Dancing with the Stars” host Tyra Banks talks fashion, shares ballroom secrets





LOS ANGELES – “Dancing with the Stars” host and executive producer Tyra Banks brings her inner fashionista to the ballroom every week and has a blast with her eye-catching wardrobe. Banks says her long career as a model gave her an idea of ​​what to expect. “I know the fittings. I got battle scars like pins and all kinds of stuff. But that’s a whole new level. It’s like fashion costume design!” said the banks. When it comes to all of the dances on the show, she’s become something of a cheerleader as well – taking root on every team and enjoying all the upgrades week to week. “I want to see the progression. You know, I want everyone to get better and better. So seeing the best dance yet? I’m like ‘yes!'” Said Banks. And believe it or not, Banks shared that she didn’t have the best view in the ballroom because she had to stay out of all shoots. “I actually have the worst place. I think the best place is at home. I think the second best place is the judges. So the dancers dance for the camera and the people at the house. blueprints, the floor and the lights and everything that is for everyone at home, ”Banks said. Banks gave us a little secret about the prep work each week before the show. “At the start of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and last season, I practically did most of the rehearsals, either all or most of the rehearsals,” Banks said. “Now I try to do as little as possible because I want to make sure I achieve my goals and things like that, but it’s important for me as a host to be surprised. for me to say, ‘Oh my God!’ and not act. “ “Dancing with the Stars” airs Monday nights on ABC.

