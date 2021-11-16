Everyone has their own fashion preferences. Buying clothes for someone else can be a risk, but when you do it right, it’s a great feeling. We have gathered some our favorites that may well become his favorites that he will wear for years to come.

Cotton jersey hooded T-shirt

$ 96.34

When it comes to hoodies, it’s all about comfort. You’d better pick something soft enough that he never wants to take it off. He’s going to want one of each color.

Black Polo plain cotton sweater

$ 42.00

A polo-sweater is a fantastic option for times of transition. It can be worn alone or with a blazer over it to really pull off that business casual look.

Long-sleeved oversized herringbone shirt

$ 79.00

Ben Sherman knows how to make men’s clothing for every situation. This button down shirt is suitable for a casual look with a pair of jeans or it can be worn under a blazer for a dressier occasion. However he chooses to wear it, he will be one of the best dressed boys in the room.

Perfect blue merino wool turtleneck sweater

$ 65.00

Another winter wardrobe staple is a wool turtleneck. This option from The Tie Bar might just be one of the most comfortable sweaters he’s ever put on.

Quarter-Zip Cable Knit Mock Neck Jumper

$ 225.00

Giving gifts during the holiday season should be about giving them something they wouldn’t normally be able to get on their own. Bugatchi is a brand specializing in luxury clothing made in Italy that anyone on your shopping list would love to unbox. This wool sweater is a winter wardrobe staple that will keep it warm until the weather warms up again.

Single-breasted blazer

$ 298.00

He’s going to need something to wear for the holidays now that we can go out and be with people again. Crafted from a wool-blend fabric, this piece will instantly enhance any man’s wardrobe.

Highland Dry Waxed Canvas Jacket

$ 295.00

The cover flannel lining of the Buck Mason Oilcloth Jacket is an absolute must for outdoor enthusiasts. The wax coating on the woven canvas fabric gives it an extra layer of weather protection.

Russell rattan straight jeans

$ 158.00

DL1961 not only makes pants that fit your body perfectly, they are also touted as “the world’s most durable jeans”. We should all be making an effort to support more eco-responsible brands, so why not start by buying one for everyone on your shopping list?

Stretch chinos straight cut 770

$ 29.99

Jeans are not always the right choice. J. Crew’s chinos are the perfect alternative when it just needs to do something more than denim.

Stretch athletic fit jeans

$ 79.00

Whether he’s just hanging out around the house or doing a few errands around town, DEVIL-DOG overalls are the durable denim he’ll want multiple pairs of in his closet. The brand has been around since 1948, so you can be sure they know how to make pants that are sustainable.

Recycled fleece track pants

$ 72.00

These are probably the most comfortable sweatpants available on the market. Mixture of cotton and recycled polyester, he will inhabit them and want a pair in all colors.

Tropez terry bathrobe

$ 119.00

There is nothing more relaxing than a soft bathrobe. Dandy Del Mar’s vintage-inspired collection allows him to go retro even when he’s lounging.

Unisex Swovie Track Shorts

$ 88.00

It’s never fun to buy someone a gift they already have. This mistake is very difficult to make when you go for something as unique as overalls. They are sweats. These are overalls. They are just beautiful!

Casual Lapel Neck Silk Pajama Set for Men

$ 179.99

Do we really need to say more than silk pajamas? LilySilk garments are designed for a drape that does not wrinkle easily, unlike other silk garments. He will sleep like a baby.

The Pastoso man

$ 228.00

You don’t give a pair of Mr. Gemi shoes to just anyone. Someone truly special deserves these gorgeous moccasins handmade in Tuscany, Italy. And to answer what you are probably thinking … yes, they feel as good as they look.

Classic polarized sunglasses KOKO HEAD

$ 249.99

Did you really think we’d forget to accessorize? Maui Jim sunglasses are not only beautiful, they are specially designed with rounded lenses and a keyhole ridge to provide maximum comfort. Each pair also comes with the brand’s signature SuperThin Glass lenses that offer sharper optics than other sunglasses.

