The first victory comes in a dramatic form

CHARLESTON, ill. The first was memorable.

Jermaine Jackson Jr. On Monday, the Central Michigan men’s basketball team won a spectacular 62-61 victory over Eastern Illinois at Cougars’ Lantz Arena.

It was the first win of the season for the Chippewas (1-2) and for the first-year coach Tony barbee as his team overcame a 20 point deficit in the first half.

“What a comeback,” said Barbee. “The guys fought. To go on the road against a team that was desperate for a win and to fall that big and to see the guys fight like that, to scrape and scratch in the second half, we did a lot of great things. .

“It wasn’t easy. The team needed to feel a little bit of success. This win now kind of relieves the pressure; I always say this, you want to learn from tight wins; you don’t want moral wins. Let’s learn by putting W’s on the board. “

Jackson and Cameron Healy scored 14 points apiece to lead the Chippewas, while Kevin Miller added 11, and Harrison henderson had 10.

CMU trailed, 32-12, with less than seven minutes to go in the first half and was down, 42-29, at halftime. The Chippewas worked their way through the defense, edging the Cougars, 33-19, in the final 20 minutes.

The Chippewas still led a 10, 53-43 lead, with just over seven minutes to go and eventually took the lead in their first since 3-2 early in the game on a Kevin Miller pullup with 1:47 remaining, making it 60-58.

CJ Lane scored 3 points from the right corner with less than 3 seconds left to put Eastern Illinois back in front, 61-60, setting the stage for the latest WCU dramas.

Jack webb came under the basket after Lane’s triple, throwing a baseball pass to 6-foot-11 Henderson who was parked on the free throw line, three-quarters of the way down.

Heavily guarded Henderson grabbed the ball, which tore off his hands and those of an eastern Illinois defenseman. The loose ball came to Jackson on the right side. Jackson rushed over to the basket and put it down as the bell rang.

“Old Christian Laettner moves on to Harrison,” said Barbee, recalling memories of one of the most defining plays in college basketball history. “When you have games like that, it takes a little luck, and it takes a lot of trust in the team.

“Jack comes in and throws a great pass. Harrison did a great job pointing him high. He kind of got knocked down, but because (Jackson) did his job – he didn’t stop to watch – he was in the right place at the right time. I needed a little luck, but we also performed at that time. “

The Chippewas used zonal defense throughout the second half to get the Cougars out of their way. CMU eventually got the brisk run he had been chasing all night, using a 13-3 push to gain the advantage over Miller’s shot with 1:47 to go.

“I’m talking to the guys about not letting what happens on the offensive end of the pitch dictate your fight,” said Barbee. “There’s nothing controlling that except you and tonight I thought we had a chance to put our heads down and go and they got into a fight.

“The most important thing was the area. We couldn’t keep them man-to-man. They were leading us, they were throwing the ball in. It was a tail of two halves.”

Sammy Friday IV, a 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward, led Eastern Illinois with 12 points, all on the brim or on the free throw line. All of his points came in the first half when he made four of his five field goal attempts. He only attempted one field goal in the second half as CMU forced the Cougars away. They only made three of their 14 3-point attempts in the second half.

“The area does fun things for people,” said Barbee. “It worked to our advantage tonight and the most important thing was that I thought we had rebounded well out of the zone. Even though we lost the rebound battle overall, I thought that in second half we did a great job, we had a bunch of guys by the rim circling the defensive rebounds that limited their offensive rebounds in the second half. “