Kyemah McEntyre is a fashion and jewelry designer who uses bold prints and colors to create multicultural-inspired designs
Kyemah McEntyre (@mindofkye) is a 24-year-old garment and jewelry self-proclaimed designer, artist and disruptor whose daring and luminous work transcends the fashion industry. More than just visually pleasing works, McEntyre uses his art to create dialogues around social justice and bring visibility to multicultural perspectives, including his as a african american woman.
McEntyre grew up in East Orange, New Jersey, which is heavily populated by several people from the African diaspora, the artist says In the knowledge. We tend to separate. Well, that Jamaican person. This person is from Nigeria. This person is African American. And I felt that we had memories to make.
Understanding the power of visuals, McEntyre has harnessed his artistic talent to help facilitate cultural connections in his community. She took the opportunity of her high school prom to show East Orange a different take on beauty with a homemade dress that she said truly represented who she was.
Not only did the McEntyres dress resonate in her hometown, but images of it have gone viral online. I had no idea the world felt the same, she admitted. The only reason my ball gown and the words that came with it went viral it’s because people needed it. It created a wave that lasted and was much bigger than I expected.
The McEntyres dress caught the attention of singer, songwriter and actress Naturi Naughton who reached out to the 17-year-old to ask if she could create a custom dress for a red carpet appearance. I had immediate pressure and immediate opportunity, McEntyre said of the big moment. Since then, the young designer has made bespoke pieces for celebrities like Janet Jackson and Tyra Banks.
In an industry as saturated as fashion world, McEntyre feels she’s bringing something new to the table: transformation. I tell real stories, and that changes a world where there are a lot of watered down and muted perspectives, McEntyre In The Know says. I insert new things into old spaces and turn old things into new things.
Despite seeing her clothes on catwalks, red carpets and the big screen, McEntyre admits his favorite place to see her clothes is right in the world. I know a lot of people think posts go deeper when a celebrity wears it or a celebrity talks about it, but let’s not forget the power of community, says the creator. When I see ordinary people wearing [my clothes], it really hits residence in a very literal and physical way. This means that the discussion takes place in the field and in real time.
