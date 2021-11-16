Hokies punch ticket for sixth consecutive NCAA men’s football tournament





BLACKSBOURG The Virginia Tech men’s soccer team hit their ticket to the NCAA Division I men’s soccer championship for the sixth straight season Monday afternoon. The Hokies (10-5-3, 3-4-1 ACC) take on champions Big South Campbell (15-3-2, 7-0-1 Big South) on Thursday, November 18 at Thompson Field. With his selection, Tech builds on the record-breaking playoff streak that now stands at six seasons. Under the direction of the head coach Mike Brizendine , the Hokies have completed four “Sweet Sixteen” since the streak began in 2016. The Hokies are one of five teams to enter the tournament each of the past six seasons, joining Maryland, Washington, Wake Forest and Indiana. Only one Commonwealth of Virginia team is in this year’s peloton, an event that has not happened since 2009 and only twice since 1990. Virginia Tech’s journey to the NCAA tournament season has been an impressive one, as the Hokies beat a top Marshall team and went undefeated in the non-conference regular season. In Blacksburg, the Hokies went 7-1 ahead of the Thompson Field faithful. Those results included overtime wins over Virginia and eventual ACC champions Notre Dame. In the first round of the ACC Championship, Tech won an overtime victory over Boston College. Virginia Tech is 10-7-3 all-time in the NCAA tournament. Last season, the Hokies won an overtime victory over Oregon State before falling on penalties to No.6 Seton Hall in the Sweet Sixteen. The winner of Thursday’s game will face 11-seeded West Virginia on Sunday, November 21. TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for Thursday’s NCAA Tournament First Round game between Virginia Tech and Campbell will be available onsite for $ 10 for the general public and $ 5 for fans 18 and under. Entry will be free for the first 500 Virginia Tech students in attendance (students must present valid ID upon arrival).

