SUMMARY: Marquette Mens Basketball 67, # 10 Illinois Fighting Illini 66

I mean what?

I didn’t see it coming. I just wanted to see Marquette look better than they did in their first two games. I just wanted it to be fun. I just wanted my trip downtown to the Fiserv Forum to end much better than some of my other trips to watch the Golden Eagles play the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Honestly, I didn’t really think Marquette had a chance to beat # 10 Illinois, even with the big All-American man Kofi Cockburn suspended by the NCAA.

AND EVEN

Tyler Kolek generated a steal near midfield with 19 seconds left with Marquette down one and turned it into a layup and-1. He missed the freebie, giving Illinois one last chance to win the game over a buzzer batsman. Illinois, 67-66.

Marquette is 3-0 this year and Shaka Smart is undefeated as head coach of the Golden Eagles.

By the way, Troys’ tweet is inaccurate. It could have felt like 20, sure, but the lead was never over 12, and it’s a good place to jump into the actual recapture here. It looked pretty bad in the first half when Trent Frazier hit a three to give the Illini an eight lead, 17-9. About a minute later, Andre Curbelo committed his second foul of the game, this one of the offensive variety, and Illini head coach Brad Underwood put his star guard on the bench …..

….. and Marquette immediately threw a 13-4 streak to take a 23-21 lead with 4:22 left before the intermission.

The rest of the half was close and MU came into the break, 28-27, and hey, minor win, honestly. The Golden Eagles and by Golden Eagles, I mean specifically Justin Lewis here scored the first two buckets of the second half, and, uh, Marquettes up five on the nation’s No. 10 team. Should we start taking this seriously?

No, maybe not. Jacob Grandison hit a three to give Illinois the lead, 34-33, in a 9-0 visitor run, and MU suddenly lost five points. Wait, no, there’s a trap here, three from Frazier, three from Frazier, nine downstairs. Coleman Hawkins three, boom, 12 points ahead, 58-46.

Alright, well, we had a lot of fun, it’s 10:14 left, Brad Underwood is going to go to his locker room after the game and say man, we were lucky we got out with a W, guys, we gotta work more if you want to win matches in the Big Ten.

Illinois didn’t get another basket for three minutes and forty-five seconds. A Frazier three yes, again cut a Marquette run and put Illinois at six, 61-55. Hawkins stuck in a recoil dunk to make eight. Ah, well, we’ve shown a little bit of life, that’s what’s important here.

Five consecutive free throws. Two minutes go by without Illinois scoring at all. Curbelo strikes a gift. Three more free throws for Marquette, as Illinois kept putting the Golden Eagles on the line. It’s a one-point game, 66-65, with 2:31 to go.

That was it for the score in the match. The next bucket for everyone was the Tyler Koleks layup. Of course, Marquette didn’t do himself any favors with all of their problems on the offensive end… but they gave the Illini absolute hell for five and a half minutes. Hawkins putback dunk with 5:33 left was Illinois’ final goal of the game. You can look at those last two games and say ah, well, MU was big when it counted, except Illinois looked totally lost for the last five minutes of the game. Part of it was Illinois vomiting completely technicolor on themselves, of course …….

But Shaka Smarts’ defensive mindset and structure have been decisive for his very inexperienced squad here.

It’s no coincidence that the last game in the game, Kuath’s flight, was the third straight save. It’s no coincidence that Smart preaches getting three consecutive saves, one kill please, and Marquette closes a win over the nation’s No.10 team with exactly that: three consecutive saves to win it.

Darryl Morsell was a god that night, getting 21 points on 7 shots against 12 and raining in three of his four three-point attempts and adding five rebounds. Justin Lewis added 17 points, while Tyler Koleks’ layup gave him 12 on the night, and his five rebounds and five assists were pretty neat as well. Kur Kuath’s hands played a major role in this game as he had five rebounds, five blocks and two steals with his seven points.

How about some highlights, courtesy of Fox Sports and GoMarquette.com?

Following: On the way to Charleston! It’s not the next opponent, just the next location. Coming up this weekend, the Golden Eagles take their unblemished season record to South Carolina for the Charleston Classic. The first Thursday evening is Be miss, who is 2-0 on the year and will be out since Friday when the game against MU began.