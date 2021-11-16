DRESS CODE: KEYS STUDENT ASKS DISTRICT TO FOCUS ON RESPECT RATHER THAN POLICE CLOTHING

Daniela Briones-Moreno, 17, a high school student from Key West High School who is considering going to college, stood up and spoke about the district dress code at the October 26 school board meeting after years of frustration.

During her speech, she said the following, I realize that the intention of our school with the dress code is to prepare us for our professional life, and I fully understand that. But you also enforce the dress code with the reasoning that men are distracted by what we wear, which is not correct. You teach us that men will never respect women if we don’t dress properly and the way you dress determines how you will be respected.

Ironically, after the reunion, Briones-Moreno realized that the shirt she was wearing, a black top that was over the shoulder, would not have met Key West High School standards. Maybe she had a dress code, the student lingo when told to go home and change or cover up.

The off-the-shoulder top was just a coincidence, she told Keys Weekly. I gave a speech and I was dressed professionally.

According to Keysschools.com, the Monroe County School District has a general dress code, but each school may also have more specific requirements. Key West High School dress code policy reads: Tops must have sleeves that cover the shoulder. No sleeveless, strappy or bare stomach tops are allowed. Shirts and tops should exceed the waist; no skin should be exposed on the stomach / waist; shirts may not be transparent.

The reason for modesty? The teachers told Briones-Moreno that the shoulders are distracting.

But the student pointed out that sometimes the way a young woman is dressed is irrelevant. She was once harassed in college by a group of boys while wearing a giant t-shirt and jeans.

Briones-Moreno is also frustrated that the way the dress code is enforced is inconsistent across body types. She describes herself as having a more curved build. She recalls an incident in which she was arrested at the gates of the school and wearing a dress code. She was asked to put on a sweater as it was slightly revealing her stomach. But a friend with a slimmer build standing next to her was almost wearing a sports bra and had no dress code.

A Middle Keys mother who wishes to remain anonymous told Keys Weekly that she was a high school relative who had experience with the subject.

I think (the dress code) places an unfair burden on the girls, the mother said. This makes the comfort and education of boys more important than the experience of girls. And I think it’s difficult for them to apply it fairly. It is usually a certain type of body that is distinguished.

Briones-Moreno said she had the support of teachers to deliver her speech. She believes that a solution would be for respect to be taught in the school curriculum starting in kindergarten, not only for boys but also for girls. She has also seen girls be ashamed of themselves for what they wear.

Her plan is to come back to the board and talk with friends again if she doesn’t see any changes.

As a former principal, the dress code contains uniformity guidelines for all students, Amber Archer Acevedo said in response to Briones-Morenos’ speech.

Archer Acevedo is the community relations coordinator and former principal of Key West High School. She said Briones-Morenos’ statements were her opinion, not necessarily the reason for the dress code.