Jeremy Scott on stretching his wings after pandemic – WWD

“Life is too short to wear boring clothes.”

This is how Jeremy Scott looks at a post-pandemic world.

Moschino’s creative director, along with his own eponymous line, will today unveil his pre-fall men’s collection for the Italian luxury house – and that’s anything but boring.

Entitled Fantasy Boys, the line offers a colorful collection that is both galactic and down-to-earth. Patchwork jumpsuits were created from vintage farm jackets and juxtaposed against the dock of a spaceship, and a traditional jumpsuit was adorned with colorful space-age prints.

“It’s a fantasy, you can be whatever you want to be, it’s a space cowboy, it’s an amalgamation of so many different elements,” Scott explained.

The designer said that since the lockdowns were lifted, people are more excited to go out. “They put more effort into dressing because they are so far away from everyone for so long,” he said. “Not having any reason to dress caused such a reaction to wanting to dress a lot more and express yourself. “

While Scott’s collections may never play in the boardroom of a major investment bank, the pandemic has opened up more possibilities, he believes.

“I have never been this designer [you can wear to work], that has never been my role in fashion. But as offices and businesses change, there are professionals who can wear my clothes.

The juxtaposition of a vintage patchwork farmhouse jacket and spaceship dock embodies the Moschino pre-fall line.

For him personally, the pandemic had caused him to focus more on the interior. “The pandemic only accentuated my style choices: it made me more insistent not to be lax to put a personal touch on things because everything seems more fleeting after what we’ve been through. I didn’t want to waste a moment.

Whether it’s donning a t-shirt with a baby tiger holding a ball or a crossover suit with an all-over robot teddy bear print, the message is to have fun with modern life.

“We still live a large part of our life through screens,” he said. “With the proliferation of social media, especially Instagram, it suited my natural aesthetic because [my designs are] very colorful and impactful on a small screen. I think it’s going to continue and that’s also what I was thinking with the collection: a baseball cap with devil horns. I think of the facial app that people use on Instagram and it turns that fake reality into reality.

Other personal touches to the collection include the vintage farmhouse jacket print he used for nylon puffers and biker jackets and a Starter jacket that he mixed with kimono references and donated. in blue and white, a subtle nod to his hometown of Kansas City Royals. .

“I played with things that I love,” he said. “I think about the things I love and what I would like to wear. It’s a bit of an amalgamation of more personal things. I use myself as a muse.

The fact that Scott didn’t put on a runway show for the collection also allowed him to stretch his wings a bit, he said.

“My next show will be for women in February, so I won’t have a men’s show yet. At one point, I was doing four shows for Moschino and two for my own line. It’s nice to take a breather. I’m a very conceptual designer and each show is its own world, so in a way it can be very strict because there are rules. It’s like making a movie and thinking about what the character would do and how he would dress. Without the spectacle, I am more liberal and open. This is one of the charms and advantages of not putting on a show.