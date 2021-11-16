Annie and David launch a new fashion business on IG





Annie and David showcased their new fashion business on Instagram. Check out the beautiful Thai dresses that this 90 Day Fianc duo sells.

Old 90 day fiancé stars Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky sell traditional but trendy Thai dresses on Instagram. It appears the couple were inspired by fellow TLC star Yara Zaya, who launched her online clothing store after appearing on the show. According to the Ukrainian beauty, she earns a steady income by selling trendy dresses on her website. Her business is doing so well that she has now decided to launch her own makeup line, which will include lip pencils, lipsticks and eye shadows. A few weeks ago Yara said 90 day fiancé fans, her new makeup line is taking a long time to roll out as she has tested cosmetics and only wants to sell high quality products. Much like Yara, Annie loves to wear trendy dresses and show off her glamorous looks on social media, but she seems to prefer comfort over fashion. A few days ago the 90 day fiancé the former Annie celebrated her weight loss and wore an elegant and colorful dress. While many fans were thrilled with Annie’s new look, others wanted to know where she got her dress from. VIDEO SESSION OF THE DAY Related: 90 Day Fiancé: Annie Suwan Teases Another Season Of Food Appeal After sensing the fans’ interest in her dress style, Annie found a new business idea. With David’s help, she sells free-size dresses on Instagram for $ 39 each, which includes import duties. She posted a photo while wearing a sample dress and wrote: “Today I just received some beautiful dresses from Thailand and what I am wearing is just one of 40+ designs and patterns! I am so proud of the United States @toborowsky_david. Now we sell them !!!“Annie looked gorgeous in her colorful dress, and she asked her fans to send her a message if they wanted to buy a dress. Annie shared another video to show the dresses up close. The dresses are available in different colors like blue, orange, and yellow, and only US citizens can purchase them at this time. Numerous 90 day fiancé fans seemed super excited to buy Annie’s dresses. One user commented: “I absolutely. all about that !!!! You are radiant.“Another user stepped in,”They are beautiful ! Bright colors!!“Another user wrote:”Annie I love your dresses where to buy them.When a few fans asked where the dresses came from, Annie explained that she imported the clothes from small tailoring and design companies based in Thailand. Annie is probably one of the few 90 day fiancé stars whose company instantly garnered so much interest and attention from fans. Several fans want to buy Annie’s dresses, and none of them have complained about the price. Unlike Yara, Annie was candid about where the clothes came from. It is very inspiring to see Annie helping small businesses in her home country. 90 day fiancé viewers wish Annie and David the best of luck with their new business venture. Next: 90 Day Fianc: David & Annie Surprise With Wedding Anniversary Photoshoot Source: Annie suwan/ Instagram The Family Chantel: Pedro accused of not having seen the truth about Lidia

