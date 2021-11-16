OSU Men’s Basketball: Beavers’ late rally falls short of Tulsa loss | Basketball





A prolonged offensive run from Tulsas was too much for the State of Oregon to overcome. In a game that saw 20 lead changes and six draws in the first 30 minutes, the Hurricane used a 16-5 streak on Monday night to take the lead and fend off the Beavers, 64-58, during of a non-conference men’s basketball game at Tulsas Don Reynolds Center. The Castors (1-2) led 46-44 after a 3 points from Maurice Calloo and a setback from Rodrigue Andela. But that’s where the Hurricane (2-1) started to take control. Tulsa came back with six points in a row to take the lead for good. OSU came close to two only twice to see the hurricane run eight in a row over a four-minute span to lead 60-51 with 4:20 to go. But the Beavers found some offense, using a 7-0 to make it a two-point game over Warith Alatiches’ basket on an offensive rebound with 47 seconds left. But that was all OSU could muster, and Tulsa made four straight free throws from there to close the game. We had several opportunities. But we have to be real with ourselves. We were a long way from where we need to be, said Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle. People also read … Tinkle said his team were too relaxed with the ball, resulting in 15 turnovers and several more possessions for the opponent. Oregon State has seen too many defensive breakdowns, said Tinkle, who was unhappy that his team shot 4 of 11 at the free throw line. Tulsa was 16 out of 20 years old. Support local media coverage and those who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He marked the end of the first half, when the Beavers failed to execute the called-up play and returned the ball. After a time out, OSU bet on a pass and allowed the ball to come back up the field to a 3-point shooter, who suffered a foul. Hurricane got two points on the game. Things like that that we keep reminding our guys about the execution, the focus, the attention to the scout defensively, offensively, Tinkle said. There is a litany of mistakes, and it’s early days. What’s disappointing is that I thought we did a lot of good things today when it comes to that extra pass, sharing the ball, a little more altruistic. But there were a few key moments where we lost that. Calloo has scored a high 20 points, including five career best 3 points, plus six rebounds for the Beavers, who return home to welcome Samford on Thursday. Andela added 10 points and eight rebounds; Jarod Lucas nine points; Alatishe seven points, five rebounds and three assists; and Gianni Hunt five points, six rebounds and six assists. Colorado transfer Jeriah Horne had 17 points and 10 rebounds and teammate Sam Griffin added 13 points for the Hurricane. The teams were tied 34-all after a tight first half that saw neither side lead by more than four points. Calloo started off with the warm hand, scoring three 3-pointers in the first five minutes as the Beavers led 12-10. OSU took their biggest halftime lead at 16-13 from a Calloo layin. Tulsa led 29-27 before Lucas made two 3s late in the game. The second brought the score to 34-31 Beavers, and the Hurricane got the last three of the half on the foul line, including two by Sam Griffin on a foul with no time left. Calloo finished the half with 14 points. Lucas had six points and Hunt had five points, five rebounds and four assists. More beaver sports coverage Jesse Sowa can be contacted by email at [email protected] or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT. Get local news delivered to your inbox!

