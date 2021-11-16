Black tied the changing rules of formal dress

My first post-pandemic red carpet, at the Royal Albert Hall premiere for Bond’s latest installment No time to die, made me realize how much evening dress has changed in recent years. The director of the film wore two-tone moccasins, Ben Whishaw reverted to his familiar Alexander McQueen embellished tuxedo and tie-less look, but all were overshadowed by the fuchsia glow of Daniel Craig’s double-breasted velvet blazer.

I have nothing against pink; I have two pink linen suits and a pink check tweed sports jacket. I would have gladly ripped the Anderson & Sheppard bespoke pink blazer off Daniel Craig’s back if it hadn’t been for the fact that he’s much more powerful than me, which means: a) he wouldn’t fit and b) he could floor me with a single punch from that killing fist.

But was it the garment of the occasion? Even Oliver Spencer, owner of Favoritebrook, a brand built on the flamboyance of the velor jacket, warns. “You have to be a real personality to do this,” he said, referring to Craig. “Personally, I prefer the classic look of a point-lapel velvet tuxedo jacket rather than the slightly less formal double-breasted version. My preference would be a midnight blue tone of the style Sean Connery’s Bond wore in Diamonds are forever. “

Classic Sean Connery Bond style, with Eunice Gayson in ‘Dr. No ‘© Corbis via Getty Images



Nonetheless, I felt blatantly conservative in my black, shawl-collar, shawl-collar dining suit and puzzled over the death of a unifying standard of male evening wear, which once so simple has become fragmented.

The black tie is no longer considered a dress code but treated as an invitation to interpret evening wear according to taste. Of course, I am guilty of hypocrisy. For over 20 years, I wore a navy corduroy tuxedo inspired by the one I saw in the Duke of Windsor’s wardrobe. Plus, I have white slub silk tuxedos, at least two types of plum velor, loopy wool, and even tartan. But, as the holiday season approaches, I find myself regretting my apostasy.

<>

Ben Whishaw at the “No Time to Die” premiere, wearing an ornate tuxedo and no tie © P Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Prince William in green velvet at the Earthshot Prize gala last month © Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images



I blame the careless use of the tuxedo jacket. The clue of its proper wear can be found in the name – minus a formal evening dress, the tuxedo jacket and matching cap was the mid-19th century alternative to a hooded sweatshirt and jogging pants with drawstring; a set of overalls that a man would put on in the privacy of his own home before retiring to the smoking room to enjoy a pipe or a cigar. Velvet was the preferred fabric for comfort and smoke absorption, thus preserving the olfactory integrity of the rest of the man’s clothing and hair.

The oriental and Middle Eastern theme was popular in smoking rooms, and it extended to clothing – fancy fabrics, tasseled hats, frogs, quilts, and dresses belted to the floor in velvet cashmere and cotton. colored flannel were all acceptable. It was kind of a smoking disguise, but what happened in the smoking room stayed in the smoking room and that included the smoking jacket. During the 1950s, Austin Reed valiantly attempted to resurrect the tuxedo jacket by renaming it TV jacket – it didn’t catch on.

Once upon a time the words “black tie” on an invitation were a cause of relief – a man could just wear a uniform

But, given that some of the most egregious crimes against formal wear are committed on the red carpet, I think it’s safe to say that the real culprit is Hollywood’s black tie. What started as a misguided attempt at individuality on the part of actors, rock stars, tech billionaires and others who considered themselves too cool for bow ties has degenerated into the full color sartorial fad that is the modern red carpet. Security guards at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival were leading a courageous but doomed rearguard action when Larry Gagosian refused entry to the Palais des Festivals for wearing sneakers with a ‘tuxedo’ .

Once upon a time the words “black tie” on an invitation were a cause of relief – a man could just wear a uniform. “Call me old-fashioned, but for me the black tie is strictly a monochrome affair,” says menswear group founder Jeremy Hackett, who lives by his maxim “an evening dress is not a disguise. And agrees that the formal dress is a uniform. “It’s how you put this uniform together that matters. When I look at the past and the way movie stars wore tuxedos – like Fred Astaire, Cary Grant, and David Niven – it was with a simple elegance that was beyond fashion.

Huntsman Creative Director Campbell Carey agrees. “When it comes to choosing an evening outfit, simplicity has a timeless elegance. He recommends classic black or, if you’re really daring, midnight blue (only Noël Coward could win the midnight brown, the rest of us might look like a Midlands bingo player around 1981).

Far from being boring, Carey argues that the formality has a silver lining. “Because the weaving of a barathea fabric absorbs a lot of light, it creates a crisp, precise and immaculate silhouette, exactly what one wants for a tuxedo.”

<>

Kanye West, now just Ye, in black velvet and boots with Kim Kardashian at the 2015 Grammys © Larry Busacca / Getty Images for NARAS

Timothée Chalamet at the Cannes Film Festival in July © Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for Kering



Individuality should be pointed out with subtlety. “If you want to add an embellishment or frills to an evening outfit, be playful with the choice of the lapel. Whether you opt for a cutout, shawl, tautz or visor, contrast the texture of the jacket with silk to enhance the ensemble. A well-chosen cuff can also be flattering. “An offbeat V-cuff, a signature shape first created by legendary Huntsman Colin Hammick head trimmer, deceives the eye and gives the wearer a well-proportioned, even athletic, appearance.”

But an evening coat is more than a body-sculpting lapel, and looking for other examples, I strolled through the Purple Label section of Ralph Lauren. This was undertaken more in a spirit of due diligence than anything else, so I was absolutely unprepared for the onslaught of Stendhal Syndrome when I stumbled upon a black shawl collar tuxedo made neither of barathea nor silk, not even velvet. . . but rather a buttery soft suede with leather ties all the way to the edge of the lapels.

Instead of a button, it featured a pair of conchos linked by a length of leather string which has the advantage of being infinitely adjustable if you eat too much. There was also a belted, shawl-collar evening jacket made of what looked like a black and white Navajo blanket and a few more conventional velor suits, one olive, the other dark raspberry. He demonstrated with effortless ease the truth of the Dalai Lama’s maxim: “Know the rules well, so that you can break them effectively.” “

If only all men had the taste and ingenuity of Lauren. The thing is, we don’t. That’s why we have the black tie dress code.

