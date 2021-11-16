Black Men Teach receives $ 200,000 grant from Bank of America to help him in his mission





With a mission to help increase the number of African American male teachers in elementary schools in Minnesota, Black men teach landed a $ 200,000 grant from the country’s second largest bank. According to Insight News, Black Men Teach and the American Indian OIC were named the 2021 recipients of Bank of America Neighborhood Builders for their efforts. Each group could use the money for leadership development training and promote economic mobility in the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. In addition, the new Neighborhood Builders will join a network of peer US organizations and have the opportunity to access capital to broaden their impact. According to Insight News, Minnesota historically ranks very high in several areas of education outcomes. Nonetheless, it ranks near the bottom nationally for serving children of color. The state is allegedly constrained by failing to prepare students to realize their highest potential. Funding comes after Markus Flynn, in January, started as the new executive director of Black Men Teach, MSPmag.com reported. And his homework will not be easy. Minnesota Teacher Diversity Statistics Reveal State Students of Color Rise from 24% to 34% over the past decade, while teachers of color have remained continuously low at around 4%. Only 1.4% of teachers in Minnesota are black. At the same time, the need and urgency for black teachers is high. Studies showed that black students with at least one black teacher in grades three to five were 29% less likely to drop out of school. For low-income black boys, that number rose to 39%. During this decade, Black Men Teach will change the academic performance of students, Flynn declared. Our goal is to create the conditions under which black men thrive in education. We know that when black students have a black man at the head of their class, students have better self-esteem, perform better on tests, are less suspended and expelled, have a better chance of graduating. degree and are more likely to enroll in college. Katie simpson, Chairman of Bank of America Twin Cities, said: American Indian OIC and Black Men Teach help fill the gaps of individuals and families to help them chart a course to greater economic opportunity and greater stability. Neighborhood Builders is intended to support their efforts to grow in a sustainable and strategic way so that they can have maximum positive impact in our community.

