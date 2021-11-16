Go Fashion Ipo To Open Tomorrow: Key points to know





Go Fashion’s initial public offering (IPO), which operates one of India’s largest brands of women’s bottoms, will be open for subscription on Wednesday November 17 and will remain open until November 22. The call for tenders for lead investors will open today. Here are the key things to know about the Go Fashion IPO: Price band The price range for the initial public offering (IPO) is set at Rs 655-690 per share. At the higher end of the price range, the IPO is expected to hit 1,013.6 crore. Offer This issue includes a new issue of shares valued at Rs 125 crore and an offer to sell (OFS) shares valued at Rs 888.6 crore by the promoter and existing shareholders. As part of the Offer to Sell (OFS), PKS Family Trust and VKS Family Trust will unload 7.45 lakh shares each, Sequoia Capital India Investments will sell up to 74.98 lakh shares, India Advantage Fund S4 i will sell until ‘at 33.11 lakh shares and Dynamic India Fund S4 US I will sell up to 5.76 lakh shares. Go Fashion said 75 percent of the size of the show was reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), 15 percent for non-institutional investors, while the remaining 10 percent was reserved for retail investors. Investors can bid on a minimum of 21 stocks and in multiples thereof. Attribution The allocation base is expected to be finalized on November 25 while reimbursements could be initiated on November 26. The shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible beneficiaries on November 29 while the shares will be listed on NSE and BSE on November 30. Purpose of the IPO Proceeds from the new issue will be used to finance the deployment of 120 new exclusive branded outlets, to support working capital needs and general corporate objectives. “We believe this is the right time to go public. If we delay the public offering, we will arrive very late in our life. It is important that the company goes public at the right time during its economic cycle,” said the executive director of Go Fashion. and Chief Executive Officer Gautam Saraogi. Saraogi said the company will follow a mix of online and offline expansion. Currently, online contributes about five percent of its total sales. “We want to expand it to 15% over the next 3-4 years through omni channels and the new app, which we are going to launch,” he said. About the company Go Fashion India, which was the first company to launch a brand dedicated exclusively to the women’s stockings category, has a market share of around eight percent. As of September 30, 2021, Go Fashion had 459 EBOs spread across 118 cities. Fund raising The company has raised capital twice to fund its retail journey. In 2014, he raised Rs 60 crore from Sukoya Capital and in 2018, he raised Rs 100 crore from ICICI Ventures. According to Saraogi, the total market size is Rs 13,500 crore in 2020 and will be Rs 24,000 crore by 2025. -With PTI inputs

