Pnina Tornai has designed a new line of fashion jewelry worthy of a legacy

Let’s face it: we’ve all dreamed of wearing a Pnina Tornai wedding dress. Having appeared on TLC’s Say yes to the dress For 19 seasons, the acclaimed designer has won a loyal following of brides, fashion lovers and reality TV fans, all of whom tune in to see what the self-proclaimed “queen of bling” is going to dream of next. And while Tornai’s couture dresses (with their iconic beaded embroidery) are perfect for the aisle, they aren’t necessarily something you can easily fit into your everyday wardrobe.

But we have good news: fans of Pnina Tornai dresses can now wear her designs every day, albeit in a more subtle way. Tornai has partnered with jewelry retailer Jared to design a new fashion jewelry collection it’s just as glamorous as her famous dresses, and we got all the details from the designer herself.

Jared



“I made these jewels to bring magic into everyday life”, says Tornai Brides. “My costume jewelry collection is designed to be worn as I wear it on any occasion.”

And while each piece in the collection is designed to be the perfect accessory to any outfit, the jewelry is also stylish enough to accompany you and your wedding dress on your special day.

“My brides are always close to my heart, so it was also very important for me to include pieces that could be the finishing touch of an ensemble on the wedding day and then be worn forever afterwards as a treasured keepsake. of a special and magical day, “she said, adding that she hopes the pieces can become” heirlooms passed down from generation to generation. ”

Courtesy of Jared



Tornai tells us that the important meanings behind the jewelry are what makes the accessory so special to her. She shares that she is “really obsessed” with jewelry, which is why she chose it as her latest project.

“One of the things I love most about jewelry is that it’s a way to celebrate special moments and milestones in life, like a birthday or a personal achievement that you’re proud of,” she says. “The pieces in this collection are pieces from me, each one has a special meaning for me and a special place in my life.”

Courtesy of Jared



For example, it places the diamond wing necklace as a tribute to his best friend (who is still his “winged wife”), and the rose-adorned ring as a creation inspired by her mother’s garden. Other pieces in the collection include delicate diamond jewelry, such as a simple and beautiful tennis bracelet, edgy necklaces and rings, and elegant items encrusted with black diamonds.

Courtesy of Jared



And while the process of designing jewelry and dresses may seem very different, Tornai tells us it all stems from the same vision and passion. “I think of my jewelry the same way I think of my clothing designs,” she says. “I can see every detail and I know in my heart exactly what every ring, earring or necklace is supposed to become.”

Courtesy of Jared



This is not Tornai’s first stint with jewelry design. In fact, Pnina and Jared collaborated a year ago on the designer’s very first engagement ring collection, which expanded into anniversary rings and men’s rings. She says working with Jared made sense. “What better match for the Queen of the Bride than the King of Jewels?” ” she asks.

The collection, which includes 10K and 14K earrings, bracelets, rings and necklaces ranging from $ 599 to $ 9,999, is now available in stores and on Jared.com.