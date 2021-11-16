Fashion
Pnina Tornai has designed a new line of fashion jewelry worthy of a legacy
Let’s face it: we’ve all dreamed of wearing a Pnina Tornai wedding dress. Having appeared on TLC’s Say yes to the dress For 19 seasons, the acclaimed designer has won a loyal following of brides, fashion lovers and reality TV fans, all of whom tune in to see what the self-proclaimed “queen of bling” is going to dream of next. And while Tornai’s couture dresses (with their iconic beaded embroidery) are perfect for the aisle, they aren’t necessarily something you can easily fit into your everyday wardrobe.
But we have good news: fans of Pnina Tornai dresses can now wear her designs every day, albeit in a more subtle way. Tornai has partnered with jewelry retailer Jared to design a new fashion jewelry collection it’s just as glamorous as her famous dresses, and we got all the details from the designer herself.
“I made these jewels to bring magic into everyday life”, says Tornai Brides. “My costume jewelry collection is designed to be worn as I wear it on any occasion.”
And while each piece in the collection is designed to be the perfect accessory to any outfit, the jewelry is also stylish enough to accompany you and your wedding dress on your special day.
“My brides are always close to my heart, so it was also very important for me to include pieces that could be the finishing touch of an ensemble on the wedding day and then be worn forever afterwards as a treasured keepsake. of a special and magical day, “she said, adding that she hopes the pieces can become” heirlooms passed down from generation to generation. ”
Tornai tells us that the important meanings behind the jewelry are what makes the accessory so special to her. She shares that she is “really obsessed” with jewelry, which is why she chose it as her latest project.
“One of the things I love most about jewelry is that it’s a way to celebrate special moments and milestones in life, like a birthday or a personal achievement that you’re proud of,” she says. “The pieces in this collection are pieces from me, each one has a special meaning for me and a special place in my life.”
For example, it places the diamond wing necklace as a tribute to his best friend (who is still his “winged wife”), and the rose-adorned ring as a creation inspired by her mother’s garden. Other pieces in the collection include delicate diamond jewelry, such as a simple and beautiful tennis bracelet, edgy necklaces and rings, and elegant items encrusted with black diamonds.
And while the process of designing jewelry and dresses may seem very different, Tornai tells us it all stems from the same vision and passion. “I think of my jewelry the same way I think of my clothing designs,” she says. “I can see every detail and I know in my heart exactly what every ring, earring or necklace is supposed to become.”
This is not Tornai’s first stint with jewelry design. In fact, Pnina and Jared collaborated a year ago on the designer’s very first engagement ring collection, which expanded into anniversary rings and men’s rings. She says working with Jared made sense. “What better match for the Queen of the Bride than the King of Jewels?” ” she asks.
The collection, which includes 10K and 14K earrings, bracelets, rings and necklaces ranging from $ 599 to $ 9,999, is now available in stores and on Jared.com.
Sources
2/ https://www.brides.com/pnina-tornai-jared-fashion-jewelry-collection-5209625
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]