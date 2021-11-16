SNY to broadcast 13 Stony Brook men’s and women’s basketball games this season





The excitement over Stony Brooks’ men’s and women’s basketball teams picked to win the East American titles in the preseason polls has become palpable. On Monday, the school and SNY announced a televised deal to broadcast a total of 13 Seawolves games this season. The deal includes seven men’s basketball games starting with the Dec. 4 non-conference game with Wagner and six women’s basketball games starting with the Dec. 7 game against Marist. A gem of the deal will be the men’s basketball battle for Long Island supremacy between the Seawolves and Hofstra on December 8 at 7 p.m. ET. “This is an exciting time for our basketball programs,” said Shawn Heilbron, athletic director for Stony Brook. “We want to showcase our basketball programs but also the whole track and field program.” The deal with SNY, already the main outlet for watching UConn women’s basketball, is expected to improve the profile of the women’s basketball program in the region. “We want people to know that if they come to Stony Brook, people will be able to see them on TV,” Heilbron said. “People should want to be part of the sea wolves. They will be seen.” The men’s basketball roster includes games against Hofstra on December 11, Saint Peters on December 18, Hartford on February 19 and Albany on February 26. Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams delivered to your inbox every morning. By clicking on Register, you agree to our privacy policy. The women’s basketball slate features games against the University of Pennsylvania on December 10, Binghamton on December 10, Binghamton on January 19, NJIT on February 5, Maine on February 12, UMBC on February 16 and UMass-Lowell on February 23. “Yes, we have a digital platform that people can watch, but we love the idea of ​​our game being shown on traditional Long Island TV in restaurants and establishments where people will see our quality,” said Heilbrons. “The rookies will know that if they come here, they will be on TV.”

