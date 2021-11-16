Take action against the climate crisis caused by fashion

The climate crisis | Eco fashion trends

Most of us love fashion and are fascinated by the fashion industry. Surveys show that people buy clothes, shoes and accessories at least once a month. Given the availability and affordability of Secret sales and Black Friday bargains, it’s easy for the temptation to get the better of it. In this article, we talk about the real cost of fast fashion and tips for buying sustainably.

Experts predict that the fashion industry will emit 2.1 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases in a single year, which is just under 5% of global emissions. 5% is an astonishing sum similar to the combined production of UK, France and Germany GHG emissions in one year.

As a result, emissions are expected to skyrocket if our efforts to limit the impact of fashion are not increased rapidly over the next ten years. Clothing manufacturing will move away from countries with stricter environmental rules, like Europe and North America, and towards those with less regulation, like China.

The critical lack of regulation in many regions is one of the root causes of GHG emissions in the fashion industry; almost half of the emissions of the global fashion system result from the production of raw materials. The lack of regulation includes deforestation and the increase in dyeing and processing of textiles, all of which occur outside of Europe and North America.

The fact that 50% of emissions come from raw materials reflects a dual problem: First, we need to make sure we buy sustainable fabrics, including recycled polyester or organic cotton. Second, there needs to be more transparency throughout the supply chain to be better informed about their choices.

Recycling facts

With only 1% of purchased clothing returned for recycling globally, the current approach to clothing consumption, particularly the one-sided nature of most items purchased from fast fashion stores, is not sustainable.

Our clothing choices need to move away from buying disposable clothes, which are replaced each season with something new, towards buying fewer quality pieces that can be worn more and recycled when they are no longer needed. .

Recommendations

Use recycled fabrics. How to Use Recycled Fabrics: Reuse and repair old clothes by repairing or reusing them rather than throwing them away.

– Buy a second hand : Buying second-hand reduces your environmental impact by keeping things out of landfills. It also means that you can do some great business! Use auction sites like eBay or check out your local Facebook groups. For great, long-lasting and super-cool vintage finds, try an online community such as Vestiaire Collective .

– Support ethical brands: Ethical fashion is taking off, and it’s not just for hippies anymore! Several large retailers now have sustainable clothing lines. Sustainable fabrics should be purchased where possible to minimize the impact of our clothing production. Think of things like organic and fair trade cotton and Lyocell (made from wood pulp).

– Go slow fashion: Slow fashion consists of buying fewer but better quality items each season. This encourages us to make more sustainable purchases with reduced disposal cycles as we will get more wear and tear on the item.

– Stop fast fashion: Ephemeral fashion is a term used to describe disposable clothing made at low cost and intended to be discarded soon after being worn.

The problem with this style of clothing is that it isn’t built to last, so people tend to throw things away after a year or two rather than fix them, so more and more of these items are being made.

Make clothes yourself: This mainly applies to DIY clothing such as t-shirts or pajamas, but can be done with any garment you want. If you have a sewing machine, it’s simple. If you don’t want to buy extra stuff, why not just recycle old clothes into new ones.

DIY wardrobe essentials

Steps for a DIY wardrobe:

1) If you don’t already have one, buy a used sewing machine from eBay or Facebook MarketPlace and have it serviced regularly to keep it in good working order. There are online courses on how to machine sew, and if you don’t feel comfortable sewing yourself, there are talented people in your community who can help.

2) Choose a garment – when choosing a garment, make it clear what issue is currently being addressed by the item and what aspects of the design need improvement.

Once you’ve figured out what the problem is, it’s time to save money! Use your sewing machine at home, choose an old disposable item to recycle, and turn it into something new from that point on. Otherwise, find clothes that require slight alterations, including patching a button or reinforcing seams – damaged clothes are often at a discount.

3) Make Alterations: This may require a sewing machine and some basic alterations depending on the garment you choose, or it may just be a quick hem with a needle and thread.

4) Wash clothes: All clothes should be washed before use to remove loose pieces of yarn that might break while wearing.

More suggestions

Buy less: It sounds simple, but we buy so much more than we need! Try to shop with a list and stick to it so you don’t end up buying things you don’t want or need. Also, think about how long an item will be realistic for use – if you only plan to wear it once, don’t buy it.

Wash less: Washing machines are the second biggest consumer of water in most homes. Remember that it takes more than 3 liters of water to wash a single cotton t-shirt!

Set the temperature of the washing machine to 30 degrees instead of 40 , and always hang your clothes to dry outside if possible.

If you don’t have an outdoor line, use an indoor dryer – some newer models even fold up for easy storage when not in use.