Hofstra wins home game in 1st Round of NCAA Men’s Football Tournament





Matthew Vowinkel scored both of Hofstra’s goals in the CAA men’s soccer semifinal on Thursday and the tying and winning goal in Sunday’s final. The New Hyde Park graduate forward has done his fair share at Hofstra Soccer Stadium as the tournament MVP. “It was very, very exciting to win this championship that you’ve been chasing for five years now,” said Vowinkel, “and [I was] really, really excited to make sure I did it for everyone that’s in the Hofstra program, the coaches, the players, the fans, whoever it is. “ These players and coaches won Hofstra’s first CAA tournament title and a trip to the NCAA since 2015. On Monday, the 16-1-2 Pride saw what would happen after winning their automatic bid. The selection show showed good news for them, a first-round home game Thursday at 7 p.m. against Atlantic champion Sun Lipscomb (12-3-2). “Incredibly pleased with a home game in the NCAA,” said 33rd year coach Richard Nuttall. “I am proud that we have achieved this mantle and this opportunity in our lives.” Hofstra didn’t get past the second round. This is his sixth trip. A Sunday game at the Big Ten Penn State champion would be next. But this Pride team broke the program’s single-season winning record of 15, which had stood since 1968. That’s on a 13-0-2 streak. Ryan Carmichael leads with 13 goals. Vowinkel, a former Chaminade All-American, has 11. Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams delivered to your inbox every morning. By clicking on Register, you agree to our privacy policy. “If we play well,” said Nuttall, “we think we can play for any team in the country.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsday.com/sports/college/hofstra/hofstra-soccer-ncaa-tournament-1.50423438 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos