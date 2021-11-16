H&M faces the challenge of merging affordable fashion with expensive technology





The news: The wearable market could soon face serious competition from fashion brands like H&M and her chic clothes, through Bloomberg. How it works: Alan boehme, chief technology officer at H&M, sees smart clothing as an alternative to smartwatches and wearable devices. Smart clothes This is not a new garment that has had built-in sensors since the late 80’s. Last year, Google and Levi’s collaborated in Jacquard smart jackets that incorporated Bluetooth transmitters into their wrists to communicate with smartphones.

Boehme studies how H & Ms clothing could monitor heart rate and hydration levels .

. H&M is already one step ahead and has in partnership with Bolts, a fashion technology company, to develop denim jackets that can simulate hugs. However, few consumers voted for this jacket to go into production. The overview: The growing interest in health and biometric tracking through smart clothing has the advantage of being a more organic and natural platform for incorporating sensors at various points on a body. Clothes and shoes are less bulky than watches , fitness trackers , smart rings , and other devices. There is potential for disruption, especially in the fitness and fashion industries.

, , , and other devices. There is potential for disruption, especially in the fitness and fashion industries. H&M has the opportunity to gain a leadership position, which could help attract technology and digital health companies looking beyond wearable devices for future integration of sensors, hardware and services.

A fashion retailer like H&M piloting connected clothing might have an easier time growing the market than a tech company looking to smart clothing. What’s the catch: H & Ms Boehme is aware that its vision of the future faces obstacles. Potential hurdles include creating clothes that can sync with 5G, which would be difficult in countries with low grid penetration, and designing smart clothes that make sense year round. The practicality and cost of smart clothes that cannot be washed or mopped in the traditional way and that require rechargeable batteries are still a huge hurdle and could deter consumers who have yet to incorporate them into their lives.

H & M’s position in the market as an affordable ready-to-wear seller could be challenged by its need to push high-tech wearable technology. He will probably have to subsidize the initial products to generate interest. The opportunity: Although still considered nascent, smart clothing is an entire segment of emerging technology that is wide open and offers the possibility for new players to emerge.

