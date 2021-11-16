Fashion
A first look at the brightly colored Herms AW21 men’s ready-to-wear collection
Looking for the perfect wardrobe? The Herms collection for men is worth grabbing this season.
It’s time to shake things up and add some bold pieces to your winter wardrobe before the holiday season begins.
Soft palettes and deeper hues contrasting with brighter accents spring to mind, and so the Herms Menswear AW21 collection is a perfect wardrobe update to end 2021 and welcome 2022. with style.
Courageous and daring
This year, the Herms AW21 men’s ready-to-wear collection encourages us to revisit something we have all been long denied from the movement of the world. Whether it is movements across the globe or between the world outside and within our borders, that is left to our interpretation.
Shape and fabric
The Herms AW21 men’s ready-to-wear collection also plays on the binary nature of things, walking the fine line between casual and elegant. Practicality is seen through compact materials against a voluptuous form, creating a fuzzy line between formal and informal clothing and an appropriate interpretation, as we now travel the virtual worlds of Zoom meeting, home living and hybrid working days.
The geometric variations of the Herms AW21 men’s ready-to-wear designs add even more excitement to the movements of its wearers. At the same time, the pieces of this collection offer comfort thanks to flexible materials and dimensions. Think of pieces like hooded parkas, mock-neck biker jackets, zip-up mock-neck cardigans and jogging pants to three-piece suits in materials ranging from wool, to water-repellent compact cotton twill and in suede, lamb, calfskin with graphic and playful signatures, asymmetrical pockets. Other details allude to the Houses equestrian heritage, such as trivire bites and string bites, which are needling techniques used in the manufacture of horse saddles.
Check out the full collection below:
For more information or to shop the looks, visit Herms Malaysia.
This article first appeared on Prestige Thailand.
