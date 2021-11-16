GMP, price, strength; Do I have to subscribe?





Go Fashion’s initial public offering, or IPO, is expected to open on Wednesday, November 17. The show, which comes against a backdrop of continued interest from companies in opening up to the public for subscription, will run until November 22, which is next Monday. The tender for lead investors is expected to open on Monday, November 16, the company said in a virtual briefing. Go Fashion’s IPO will be open for six days, instead of the usual three, since November 19 is a public holiday. Go Fashion is the owner of the popular women’s bottoms brand, Go Colors, which offers one of the broadest product portfolios in the category. Go Fashion IPO details Go Fashion’s IPO, open from November 17 to 22, includes a new product valued at Rs 888.60 crore and an offer to sell (OFS) valued at Rs 125 crore. The price range for the initial public offering is Rs655-690 per share. At the high end of the price bracket, Go Fashion expects its IPO to rise Rs1,013.6 crore. Thanks to the OFS, shareholders and promoters, including PKS Family Trust and VKS Family Trust, will renounce their holdings. They will each unload 7.45 lakh shares. Other entities that sell their shares include investors Sequoia Capital India Investments IV (74.98 lakh shares), India Advantage Fund S4 I (33.11 lakh shares) and Dynamic India Fund S4 US I (5.76 lakh shares). Go Fashion IPO Reserved portion, lot size Go Fashion IPO has been divided into Qualified Institutional Buyers, Non-Institutional Buyers, and Retail Buyers. Of this amount, up to 75% of the shares were reserved for qualified institutional buyers or QIBs, while 15% was reserved for non-institutional buyers. The remaining 10 percent was reserved for non-institutional buyers. The lot size of the first takeover bid was set at 21 shares and in multiples of 21 shares. This means that retail investors can invest a minimum of Rs 14,490 per lot in the IPO. The maximum price of a lot can go up to Rs 1,88,370 for 13 lots. Retail investors can invest up to Rs 2 lakh in the initial public offering. Go Fashion IPO issuance targets An amount of Rs 33.70 crore raised for the problem will be used to finance the deployment of 120 new exclusive outlets of the Go Fashion brand. It will also be used for working capital needs (Rs 61.45 crore) and general business purposes, the company said. Go Fashion IPO GMP today TheGo Fashion shares were getting a gray market premium of Rs 350 on Tuesday, November 16. This was up 150.72% from the upper price range of Rs 690 per share set by the company. The elevated GMP indicated a strong listing of Go Fashion’s shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) later this month. Should you subscribe to the Go Fashion IPO? Brokerage angel: In terms of valuations, the FY20 post-issue EV / EBITDA stands at -30.2x at (at the upper end of the issue price range), which is almost in a similar range compared to to its peers TCNS Clothing Co. (FY20 EV / EBITDA -29.3x). Additionally, Go Fashion India has a better track record of revenue growth, higher operating margin and high return on equity compared to TCNS Clothing Co. Considering all the positive factors, we believe this valuation is at reasonable levels. Thus, we recommend a subscription note on the matter. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

