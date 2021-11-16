Jill Biden appears in pink dress and high boots on top of tribal nations – Footwear News





All products and services presented are independently selected by the editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Dr Jill Biden attended a tribal nations summit this morning in tone-on-tone fall attire. The first lady listened to speakers, including her husband, President Joe Biden, before delivering a speech herself, at today’s summit during Native American Heritage Month. For the event, which took place at the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, Biden wore a berry-colored midi dress. The dark pink number featured short sleeves, as well as a ruffled skirt that was cinched with an attached belt. Her look was complete with multi-colored gemstone earrings, as well as a gold watch, gold bracelet, and pearl bracelet.

(LR): Jill Biden, President Joe Biden and various politicians attend tribal nations summit in Washington, DC CREDIT: AP As for the shoes, Biden layered her dress with a pair of black suede boots. The apparent above-the-knee style featured a loose silhouette and almond-shaped toes, as well as short block heels that totaled at least 2 inches in height. The look created a fully covered effect when paired with Biden’s midi dress, which became a nifty style trick during the fall months. Related

Jill Biden attends tribal nations summit in Washington, DC CREDIT: AP Suede boots are always a popular fall trend, due to their full coverage and soft texture. The slightly thinner material is also a lighter style to wear before the onset of colder, wetter winter. Biden isn’t the only star drawn to fall boots this season; Celebrities like Karlie Kloss, Adele and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs of Manolo Blahnik, Stuart Weitzman and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

Jill Biden attends tribal nations summit in Washington, DC CREDIT: AP When it comes to shoes, Biden’s choices are classic and chic. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels in nude and black tones from brands like Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated point-toe pumps are also a must-have for her brighter ensembles, from brands like Jimmy Choo. During the warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals from Loeffler Randall. Elevate your fall looks with black boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue To buy: Sam Edelman Sulema Boots, $ 225.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: Marc Fisher Comara Boots, $ 170 (was $ 249).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target To buy: Universal Thread Lainee Boots, $ 40. Click through the gallery to check out Jill Biden’s sharp style over the years.

