Gateway jewelry: 18 bracelets for men





Courtesy Are you just starting out in jewelry? I understand. Large, bulky necklaces or bracelets can be a bit bulky, especially if you are active or work with your hands. Rings can be boring and risky, which means if they’re not sized specifically for you, they could totally slip off. Earrings are a whole different conversation. Tabooed by champions of extreme masculinity, they’ve been taken off the rotation of most men for years (with the exception of a few pop stars, rock-and-rollers, and aging actors). However, you shouldn’t be afraid to try any of these options. Like I said before, it’s best to invest in a bracelet that you can wear all the time – with a casual look and a formal outfit all the same. This way, you will feel less secure about your accessories. The more your bracelet is part of your style, the less likely you are to be shaken by someone who attacks your hanging accessory. Here are 18 bracelets that you can easily fit into your outfits, from natural woven bracelets to sparkling silver items. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Square chain bracelet Mejuri started making jewelry for men just a few years ago. They have been a benchmark for women since 2013. Gold rope bracelet Start simple, but don’t skimp. Hatton Labs’ $ 140 Gold Rope Bracelet is the perfect balance. Caravan 14k Gold Multi Stone Bracelet Make a statement! Put on the Peyote Bird Multi Stone Bracelet, which looks homemade but boasts quality handcrafted construction. Darwin Silver Tone ID Bracelet You know the look. The bulky ID bracelet has been around forever, but APC has refined it. Gold Price Tag Bracelet Is this label too big? In Gold We Trust is getting smaller across the board, shrinking the label and the chain itself. Pearl bracelet The pearls are great. From celebrities and singers to athletes and models, they’ve graced the necks of a ton of stylish people over the past year or so. A pearl bracelet is more subtle but still polished. Unique Trice Bracelet This Miansai bracelet has only two parts, the stacked leather band and the silver hook closure. Radial cuff Craighill’s entry-level radial cuff is crafted from precision-machined brass for a clean, flawless look. Hook bracelet Shaun Leane’s turn on the hook bracelet mixes fine leather bands and an oversized hook-like system. Plait Cuff Forged in the USA from sterling silver, the Studebaker Metals Small Braid Cuff fits like a standard bracelet, but has added interest thanks to the braided twist. Double Pearl Bracelet Mikia’s pearl bracelet is both playful and very sophisticated, thanks to the fine hardware and luxurious colors. Pearl Bracelet Big on pearls? The CompletedWorks version goes from the size of a pea to the size of a bead along the entire length of the bracelet, creating a sort of optical illusion once in place. Silver chain bracelet Another simple option, LHN’s collaboration with Knickerbocker resulted in a silver chain bracelet with another classic hook clasp. Fresia Floral Bead Bracelet Perhaps best kept for the summer, or perhaps as a sunburn in the winter months, Eliou’s floral bead bracelet alternates small flowers and freshwater pearls for a fun, light look. Braided horsehair bracelet Made from braided horsehair, Chamula’s neutral bracelet pairs well with anything. And it will age well with wear and tear for as long as it lasts (which, of course, isn’t as long as metal). X Nude Bracelet Crafted from sterling silver with gold plating, Elhanati’s X Nude Bracelet is simple, hence the name. But its closure, an oversized baton with an asymmetric circular loop, adds uniqueness. Shirin Bracelet Composed of pearls strung on a leather cord, the Shirin bracelet pays homage to the Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Shirin Ebadi. Tosco Rope Bracelet Hat maker Nick Fouquet approached jewelry through his unique lens, resulting in a twist bracelet made from two types of rope, hammered charms, and gold plated accents. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

