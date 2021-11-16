Gucci to present its new collection in Milan in February – WWD

MILAN – Gucci is making a comeback at Milan Fashion Week.
Company President and CEO Marco Bizzarri announced Tuesday morning that Gucci will unveil its new collection with a show in Milan in February. The executive spoke from the stage of the 26th Pambianco Fashion Summit, held at the Milan Stock Exchange.
In addition, during the year, he said that Gucci will also be hosting two more fashion shows, in late spring and in September.
Gucci’s last runway show as part of the official Milan Fashion Week program dates back to February 2020, when the brand held a runway to present the fall 2020 women’s collection that creative director Alessandro Michele dedicated to the ritual at multiple levels of design, manufacture, staging and visualization. fashion show.
Following the COVID-19 outbreak, Gucci skipped spring 2021 men’s fashion shows and presentations in Milan in June and unveiled the “Epilogue” collection, coinciding with a 2021 station delivery, with a digital showcase in July 2020.
“We have inherited vocabulary terms that were born at other times. As with skipping rope, you have to learn to avoid tripping over it. I don’t know if we need these words. Cruise, pre-fall are truly ancient terms, stripped of their meaning, ”Michele said in May 2020, explaining his decision to move away from traditional schedules and classifications.
“You know, I like looking at the past, but being productive in the present. These scheduled meetings were not very stimulating in terms of creativity. We now need a different, more elastic system that adapts to the present moment. Creativity, like water, always finds space to run, ”he added.
True to this vision, Gucci presented in November 2020 the unisex collection “Opening of Something That Never Ended”, a sort of spring 2021 range, with a mini-series developed in collaboration with director Gus Van Sant, while the brand celebrated its 100th anniversary last April with the “Aria” digital showcase for men and women fall 2021.
Earlier this month, the Italian label returned to the physical parade format with the spring 2022 “Gucci Love Parade” show, held on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.
