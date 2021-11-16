Gucci to present its new collection in Milan in February – WWD





MILAN – Gucci is making a comeback at Milan Fashion Week. Company President and CEO Marco Bizzarri announced Tuesday morning that Gucci will unveil its new collection with a show in Milan in February. The executive spoke from the stage of the 26th Pambianco Fashion Summit, held at the Milan Stock Exchange. In addition, during the year, he said that Gucci will also be hosting two more fashion shows, in late spring and in September. Gucci’s last runway show as part of the official Milan Fashion Week program dates back to February 2020, when the brand held a runway to present the fall 2020 women’s collection that creative director Alessandro Michele dedicated to the ritual at multiple levels of design, manufacture, staging and visualization. fashion show. Following the COVID-19 outbreak, Gucci skipped spring 2021 men’s fashion shows and presentations in Milan in June and unveiled the “Epilogue” collection, coinciding with a 2021 station delivery, with a digital showcase in July 2020. “We have inherited vocabulary terms that were born at other times. As with skipping rope, you have to learn to avoid tripping over it. I don’t know if we need these words. Cruise, pre-fall are truly ancient terms, stripped of their meaning, ”Michele said in May 2020, explaining his decision to move away from traditional schedules and classifications. “You know, I like looking at the past, but being productive in the present. These scheduled meetings were not very stimulating in terms of creativity. We now need a different, more elastic system that adapts to the present moment. Creativity, like water, always finds space to run, ”he added. True to this vision, Gucci presented in November 2020 the unisex collection “Opening of Something That Never Ended”, a sort of spring 2021 range, with a mini-series developed in collaboration with director Gus Van Sant, while the brand celebrated its 100th anniversary last April with the “Aria” digital showcase for men and women fall 2021. Earlier this month, the Italian label returned to the physical parade format with the spring 2022 “Gucci Love Parade” show, held on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. See also: Moore From LA: Alessandro Michele on “House of Gucci” and Learning to Love Hollywood Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Jared Leto, Lizzo, Gwyneth Paltrow, Paul Mescal with Phoebe Bridgers, all stars at Gucci’s Show and After Party Gucci Hosts Changemakers Summit at Crenshaw High School in Los Angeles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/designer-luxury/gucci-next-show-milan-fashion-week-february-1234996526/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos