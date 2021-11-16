Malaika Arora’s red dress stops traffic in style at every crossroads along the way





Bollywood and their love for the color red is a never-ending love story. So when Malaika Arora opted for a solid color sleeveless bodycon midi dress at the weekend, we all skipped a step on her effortless look. Ditching the usual black dresses for a dose of color is always welcome, especially when it comes to a rich scarlet red that can be spotted for miles. The bodycon dress featured a wide neck and a back slit and she teamed her dress with a pair of basic heels. We love when a simple look can be made extraordinary without the frills and hassle and turn heads along the way. Malaika’s red dress forces us to stop and watch and that’s exactly what we’ll be doing for a while now. Also read: Malaika Arora in a sparkly lavender fitted dress sets us up for the holiday season Malaika Arora in the city Swirlster chooses red bodycon dresses for you (19 ratings and 83 reviews) (37 ratings and 188 reviews) Bodycon dresses can easily be spotted in many celebrity wardrobes. It’s no surprise to assume that this may be a Bollywood staple for wearing a bodycon dress in so many ways and on many occasions. It is safe to say then that Malaika Arora can make even a leather dress so sensational in her being. When Malaika Arora chooses a bodycon dress for the weekend, nothing is too basic for her. There isn’t too much bling either. Malaika Arora in a red sequined dress is everything a weekend calls for and even at the start of the week it feels like the weekend is never over! Also Read: Malaika Arora Curses Us In Her Bodycon Blue Leather Dress With A Center Slit Even long maxi dresses that have a bodycon fit check all the boxes for a night out and if they are surprisingly gorgeous in sequins, then trust Malaika Arora to be the star of the show. Also read: In a white bodysuit and flared jeans, Malaika Arora brings back a chic travel style To shop for fashion on Amazon, click here. Disclaimer: The Swirlster Picks Team writes about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

