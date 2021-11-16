Shop Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s Amazon Holiday Gift Guide





The products in this story are independently selected and presented in an editorial manner. If you make a purchase using these links, we may earn a commission. If you’re struggling to find festive fashion pieces to wear for the holidays this year, take some notes from Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills the stars and the sisterly duo teamed up with Amazon to share their favorite vacation fashion choices from the retailer. Despite being known for their lavish lifestyles, the two have always found inspiring vacation fashion essentials that start at just $ 10. It’s refreshing to know that even Real housewives can find some nice choices on Amazon when it comes to their vacation shopping. Richards recently teamed up with Amazon to share her favorite finds with her fans and followers and turned to Amazon Live to share so many great finds, including her. vacation preparation early and she all fashion and beauty guide. The reality TV star raves about the retailer and loves that she can buy everything from dog food to books and get them in one day. “I’ve always been a huge Amazon fan,” says Kyle PEOPLE. “I don’t know what I would do without Amazon in my life so the fact that I am now partnering with them and being able to go home and share my favorite things with my followers has been so much fun.” In his latest Amazon Live, Richards brought his sister Hilton and they shared their Holiday Fashion Guide. Although they have very different styles, Richards and Hilton are no strangers to fashion. Both known for their breathtaking designer talent, it’s exciting that the sisters have found affordable fashion choices on Amazon that anyone can buy. The Holiday Fashion Guide includes holiday fashion, comfy outerwear, winter accessories, menswear, and holiday fashion for kids. Specifically, Richards and Hilton revealed that they are fans of the famous, comfy JW PEI bag. Ugg slippers, reebok tennis shoes, the famous Pavoi earrings from TikTok, and many other great finds. At the start of the Live, the two even showcased their own holiday-inspired outfits. Richards wore a $ 225 ALC tank, pink blazer and black leggings, while Hilton had $ 2,890 Oscar Del La Renta shift dress. Although more expensive, you can still buy both of these outfits directly from Amazon if you need some vacation outfit inspiration. “For me, it’s [about] look festive and cozy, ”Kyle said. “I have to be comfortable. I’ve come to that point in my life where I’m like ‘I have to be comfortable.’ ” “Pretty and festive,” Hilton added. In addition to preparing for the holidays, the two shot for a new season of RHOBH, and were busy preparing for the wedding of Kathy’s daughter, Paris, which took place on November 11. So when you have such busy schedules as theirs, it’s nice that you can count on Amazon to do some last minute shopping quickly. delivered to your doorstep. “For me, it’s just a one-stop-shop for everything,” Richards explained. “I have the [Amazon] app on my phone. I can buy everything from my dog’s food, snacks and treats, to when someone recommends a book to me, I quickly click Amazon and have it delivered sometimes that day… So for me, this is the convenience and the fact that it has literally everything you need in life. It’s crazy.” “To me it’s reliable,” Hilton added, explaining why she is such a fan of Amazon. Keep scrolling to shop Richard and Hilton’s fun and inspiring vacation fashion choices, all on Amazon, starting at $ 10. Amazon Holiday Fashion Finds Worth Shopping For, Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Says Seta Apparel Women’s Sequin V-Neck Sarkisian Dress woman wearing black and silver sequined dress with black boots Buy it! Women’s Sarkisian Sequin V-Neck Seta Apparel Dress, $ 270; amazon.com Schutz Women Blanck PVC Rhinestone Dress Sandal women’s heel with transparent straps and black core Buy it! Schutz Women’s White PVC Sandal with Rhinestones, $ 74.10- $ 170; amazon.com Party Allegra K Women’s Metallic Pleated Midi Skirt woman wearing pleated skirt, white top and black strappy heels Buy it! Allegra K Women’s Metallic Pleated Midi Skirt, $ 33.99; amazon.com 1920s Babeyond Flap Handbag small black rhinestone bag Buy it! 1920s Babeyond flapper handbag, $ 25.99; amazon.com Reebok Unisex-Adult Classic Leather (Ree) Cycle Sneakers salmon and white reebok sneakers for women Buy it! Classic Leather Unisex-Adult Reebok Cycle Sneakers (Ree), $ 22.44- $ 110.91; amazon.com Zesica Women’s Crop Top and Long Sleeve Pant Set woman wearing beige tracksuit and white sneakers Buy it! Zesica Women’s Crop Top and Long Sleeve Pant Set, $ 19.99 to $ 40.99; amazon.com Amazon Essentials Relaxed Fit Cocoon Quilted Jacket for Women woman wearing long pink puffer jacket with pink top, jeans and sneakers Buy it! Amazon Essentials Women’s Relaxed Fit Cocoon Quilted Coat, $ 62.80; amazon.com Cridoz 12 Piece Acrylic Resin Hair Barrettes several hair clips in pink, black, blue, silver and multicolor Buy it! Cridoz 12 Piece Acrylic Resin Hair Clips, $ 10.99; amazon.com UGG Scuffette Ii Women’s Slippers Buy it! UGG Women’s Scuffette Ii Slippers, $ 89.95 to $ 109.95; amazon.com The Drop @spreadfashion Oversized Women’s Shirt Jacket woman wearing yellow jacket, blue jeans and slip on shoes Buy it! The Drop Women’s Oversized @spreadfashion Shirt Jacket, $ 69.90; amazon.com Amazon Essentials Fancy Crew Sweater for Women woman wearing brown and multicolored sweater and jeans Buy it! Amazon Essentials Women’s Crewneck Sweater, $ 36.10; amazon.com Jiasuqi Open Toe Fluffy House Slippers brown and black leopard print fluffy slippers Buy it! Jiasuqi Cross Fluffy Open Toe Slippers, $ 15.59 to $ 21.59; amazon.com JW PEI Gabbi bag Lydell Women’s Sam Edelman Combat Boot light pink women’s combat boot Buy it! Sam Edelman Women’s Lydell Combat Boot, $ 160.53 to $ 235.88; amazon.com Daily Ritual Women’s Relaxed Stand-Collar Puffer Jacket woman wearing orange puffer jacket and black jeans Buy it! Daily Ritual Women’s Relaxed Fit Mock Neck Quilted Jacket, $ 64.90; amazon.com Furtalk Women’s Knit Beanie Buy it! Furtalk Women’s Knit Beanie, $ 13.99 (Orig. $ 16.99); amazon.com Luxury 100% Baby Alpaca Inca Fashions Scarf beige scarf with fringes Buy it! Luxury 100% Baby Alpaca Inca Fashions Scarf, $ 89.99; amazon.com American Trends Men’s Warm Wool Socks several multicolored wool socks Buy it! American Trends Men’s Warm Wool Socks, $ 11.99; amazon.com Acrylic earrings from the Fifata store several different earrings Buy it! Fifata Store acrylic earrings, $ 18.99 (orig. $ 19.99); amazon.com Turandoss Store Dainty Layered Choker Necklace Buy it! Turandoss Store Dainty Layered Choker Necklace, $ 14.99; amazon.com 14K Gold Plated Pavoi Earrings gold earrings, twisted Buy it! 14k gold-plated Pavoi earrings, $ 13.45; amazon.com Sobly acrylic resin rings several resin rings of different colors Buy it! Sobly acrylic resin rings, $ 9.99 (orig. $ 10.99); amazon.com

