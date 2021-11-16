Fashion
Lady Gaga, Meghan Markle, Camila Morrone and many more of the best dressed of the week
Whether they are presenting themselves to a new audience, presenting their reinvented style or having their first big moment, the stars have opted this week for a fashion that says something about who they are. Example: Lady Gaga may have chosen the method to play the infamous socialite Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scotts Gucci House, but after months of living like someone else, Gaga used the film’s London premiere to remind the world that there is only one Stefani Germanotta.
Gaga arrived at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in royal purple Gucci direct from Alessandro Micheles for the pre-fall 2022 runway show. One-piece premiere from the Love Parade designer show, which took place in Hollywood on a few days only earlier, she offered her interpretation of Gucci glamor, far from the retro suits she wears on screen. A vision in her pleated silk cape and crystal gloves, Gaga had fun vamping her on the red carpet, showing off the sheer layers of fabric as hundreds of photographers took photos. With her Pleaser platform boots that add several inches of height and a range of pieces from Tiffany & Co.s Schlumberger range offering plenty of bling, Gaga was in her element.
Likewise, the Carolina Herrera custom that Meghan Markle wore at the Salute To Freedom Gala in New York City has made statements. The event honoring the veterans was a stately affair, and the Sussexes dressed accordingly, but Markles’ dress reflected American sportswear codes rather than palace protocols. Bright red with a plunging neckline and form-fitting bodice, it spoke to Markles’ confidence. A far cry from the clothes she wore when she was a full-time royal and the outfits she chose during her time as an actress, the play Herrera represented the last and most exciting chapter of her life.
Elsewhere, celebrities have taken a page from Markles’ book and aligned their fashions with their current roles. TO Charms Women of the Year Awards in New York, Megan Thee Stallion went understated and sexy in a curvaceous Mnot LBD, while Taylor Swift spoke about her new era on Tonight’s show in a carefree cap sleeve minidress by Zuhair Murad. In Los Angeles, Cowboy Bebop Newcomer Elena Satine attended the premiere of her Netflix series as Dazzled Giorgio Armani, fit for a star claiming his place in the spotlight.
