Taylor Swift Stuns In Bride And Wedding In Latest Music Video





Taylor Swift, queen of hidden Easter eggs and subliminal messages in her videos, did it again. The pop star just released another awesome music video for her new song, “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version (From the Vault)” which will surely have us looking for clues for days. And this time the entire video takes place at a Miles Teller wedding to be exact. In the video, directed by Swift’s good friend Blake Lively, the singer interrupts the marriage of a man who appears to be her ex (played by Teller) and his current wife (played by Teller’s real wife, Keleigh Teller) . Dressed in a series of different bright red outfits, Swift stars as a variety of guests at the wedding, from an unruly flower girl to the best man giving a speech to a waiter. Throughout the video, Swift continually distracts the groom from his wedding duties, leading us to believe that she’s on his mind, even though he’s marrying a different woman (hence the lyrics, “I bet you think of me”). And since the new song is part of Swift’s re-release of her iconic album “Red,” the entire video is bursting with color. Taylor Swift / YouTube

In fact, there’s only one Swift ensemble that doesn’t have the red pattern in the entire video (which is over six minutes long): a truly stunning wedding dress. During the song bridge, the singer-songwriter appears in front of the groom in a custom angelic couture wedding dress Nicole + Felicia that trails behind her in a loose 3D tulle flower skirt. However, Swift’s quaint wedding moment doesn’t last long. The two begin to dance without music, which implies that the groom imagines a first dance that could have been. After a minute of silence, rocking hand in hand, Swift pulls up her dress to reveal red Converse high top sneakers and walks away, leaving Teller’s character to watch her after her. Her white dress then suddenly transforms into a vibrant ruby ​​version, which features over two thousand handcrafted floral appliqués. This isn’t the first time Swift has worn a wedding dress in a music video. Returning in her 2010 video for “Mine,” she donned a Reem Acra strapless dress in a scene that showed her leaving a church after her character’s nuptials. In her music video last year for “Willow”, Swift wore a wedding-worthy ivory dress, which she paired with an off-white metal flower crown she wore in her braided hair. This latest bridal look and the video’s overall wedding theme even has some fans theorizing that it means the singer has officially tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Swift fans have long sought confirmation that the singer is married. She sparked similar wedding rumors with the aforementioned dress from the “Willow” video. While speculation is unconfirmed, we would certainly love to see Swift’s actual wedding, which will hopefully include at least a few of her signature red accents.

