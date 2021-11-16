



Ohio State students will show off their entrepreneurial spirit at a pop-up store featuring vendors largely related to fashion. Several local and student-run vendors will gather in Hale Hall’s MLK Lounge on Friday at 5 p.m. for an event featuring live music, food, clothing and jewelry, Chad Porter, fifth year in economics and founder of ChvdJustin, noted. Porter, whose clothing brand will also have a booth during the pop-up, said he organized the event as a way to draw attention to other student-run businesses like his. The main goal of this event is to collaborate and empower local art, local talent, local creators, student businesses, young entrepreneurs the opportunity to sell their products, Porter said. Porter said he founded ChvdJustin in February 2019 after coming up with the idea to reinvent book bags college students. He said the company has since launched a clothing line, which will be available to students who can shop in the pop-up. Porter said he used the knowledge gained from starting his own business to mentor other students and help them start their own brands and fashion businesses. He said positive moments and experiences happen when the local community comes together to support young entrepreneurs. It’s a way to get students out of the dorms, working with each other, Porter said. Porter said Layla Brad, a third year in pre-law and psychology, will host the event, and the pop-up will feature several local performers and musical artists such as Stevie-T, crowd of street lights, 3D dance team, three snoddy and Young Revo. He said food vendors understand Ahmed’s kitchen, a Senegalese-American food vendor, and Cleveland smoothie, an artisanal smoothie shop. Honestly, spreading love through food is the top priority, said Ahmed Diop, founder of Ahmed’s Kitchen and fourth year in psychology and pre-medicine. Everything you need to know is in this statement. Other companies scheduled to attend the pop-up include Street2Vintage, a vintage clothing store, Embuyé Jewelry, a high end and handcrafted African inspired jewelry company, and RTL Clothing, a clothing brand, according to ChvdJustins Instagram. Andre Holland, a third year in marketing and co-owner of clothing company Social Introvert, said the pop-up event should reflect a fair for student participation, but for student entrepreneurs. You think of a student at an attendance fair, or something like that, he stages and presents all of these student organizations, Holland said. I think there should be a better chance that student-run businesses on campus are featured as well. Although the event takes place in a traditionally black environment, students of all races and ethnicities are encouraged to attend the free event, Holland said. I’m excited to see what everyone brings to the table, and I’m glad everyone is coming to buy the brands, said Holland.

