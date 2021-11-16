Fashion
Pinky rings for men: history, meaning, buying guide
At first glance, England’s future kings and the most revered and feared gangsters in pop culture don’t have much in common. But if one were to establish a link between them, it could be a fine gold thread connected to this ubiquitous golden and glittering accessory around their smallest fingers. Prince Charles and Tony Soprano, The Duke of Windsor and The Godfather, they are all united in their unwavering dedication to the ear ring.
This perhaps reflects the much deeper credo shared by these disparate crews: that life or death affiliation with your clan – and an extreme, unconditional loyalty to everything that clan stands for, be it service to the country (well that to be fair, the Duke of Windsor sort of failed in this department) or service to organized crime – is paramount. And the best, most visible way to manifest it all is with these pink ornaments. In these tiny jewels are hidden major nuances: duty, honor, tradition, fidelity.
Like all jewelry, men’s pinky rings are status symbols with roots going back forever. Even Pliny the Elder, in his magnum opus Natural History, reflected on the uses of the accessory, that some wear all their rings on their smallest finger while others choose a single ear ring as a daily substitute for a more valuable signet ring, “a rarity not worthy of the insult of a common use, “he writes, adding,” So even wearing a single ring on a little finger can herald the possession of a more expensive device stored in the store. “
During the Victorian era, ear rings became fashionable among British nobility thanks to the sons of Queen Victoria, who took inspiration from the Germans and began stacking their wedding rings and signet rings on their left little finger, starting a long tradition. royal which has continued to this day (see: Prince Charles). The trend also found its way across the pond, most notably with Franklin Delano Roosevelt, whose little ringside game was so precise it impressed Winston Churchill.
While the Windsors and their upper-class brethren have a soft spot for signet rings engraved with their coats of arms and dynastic emblems – long ago, this served for practical purposes of easily sealing documents – not all pink rings are no signet rings, and vice versa. In the camp of mafia capos and consiglieri, flashy pink rings — the character of Joe Pesci in Irish transforms a rare dollar coin into a gemstone set with diamonds; Tony Soprano, on the other hand, preferred a gold band topped with a ruby - tied them to their common cause, but also served another kind of practical purpose: in the event of a mobster’s untimely death, his associates could use the ring to reimburse funeral expenses.
Even with such strong associations, you obviously don’t have to be a Windsor or Corleone to embrace their signature jewelry style, just as you don’t have to be an elegant and proper lady to wear pearls. . And today, wearing a ring on your little finger hardly requires pledging unconditional allegiance to a great cause. “Perception is changing as men have become much more style-oriented,” says Evan Yurman, Creative Director at David Yurman (and son of its namesake founder). “The little finger now shows a respect for the past imbued with a modern spirit of self-expression.”
Whether stamped with symbolic motifs – a lion for strength, a bee for protection, a horse for valor – or encrusted with cobblestone, David Yurman’s range of options is a gem-studded indicator of l origin of pink rings. their ties of blue blood and / or mob. “It’s relaxed, modern, fun and individual American luxury,” says Yurman. “Besides a wedding ring, a pinky ring is often a man’s most personal ring, a staple of his style. Something you can wear every day.”
And while there are still those who no doubt enjoy flashing a pink signet ring as a status symbol, the tides are turning. “Now men are turning more to wearing chunky pinky rings as fashion statements,” says jeweler Briony Raymond. “There is something about having a ring on your pinky finger that gives your gestures and mannerisms a more intentional flair. It can embolden a man.”
A handy starter kit, below.
