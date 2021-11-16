Haruki Murakami’s t-shirts and why we collect items

As a lifelong wearer of fancy t-shirts and collector of items, I’ve accumulated quite a few t-shirts over the years. A family trip to the Ben & Jerrys factory one summer in the 1990s yielded a bright, tinted number, while a recent pandemic acquisition, a forest green long-sleeved t-shirt, was from restaurant Mystic Muffin. of Toronto famous for its apple cake. I misplaced the first one somewhere in storage, but wear the last one all the time in cooler weather.

Novelty t-shirts are consumer items, of course, meant to spread a brand. But they are also encrusted with stories; they make our stories physical and known, like portable images that show a specific time, place and feeling. Their dual roles were evident at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, when a wave of support for independent businesses led to a proliferation of merchandise from stores and restaurants forced to suspend in-person operations. The cup named the tendency to wear such equipment Zizmorcore (after the dermatologist whose ads have been ubiquitous for years on the New York subway), an ode to authenticity and unwavering pride for hyper-local brands that is more a sense of belonging than a transaction specifically. But the trend has not only increased at this difficult time. Buying, collecting, and wearing merchandise has long been a way for loyal customers to show their pride and do a bit of marketing along the way.

My slight obsession with collecting clothes as keepsakes might stem from the idea that I can keep the keepsakes they represent close to me. For this reason, I find the closet of writer Haruki Murakamis fascinating. The best-selling author of books such as Norwegian forest and Kafka on the shore recently delved into the psychology behind his booty. The result, a light book titled Murakami T: The T-shirts I love, is partly an ode, partly an exhibition which reads with restrained affection its accidental accumulations. For Murakami, piles of documents, worn pencils, magazine clippings inadvertently accumulate because of what he calls his fundamental indifference to conscious collection.

In tongue-in-cheek essays originally published in the Japanese men’s fashion magazine Popeye, the author carefully tells the stories behind each tee. A recollection of the New York Marathon run in 1998 features a group of dynamic, angular bodies in motion; the race took him in a memorable way through the boroughs of the city and in neighborhoods previously unknown to him. Promotional shirts from various countries for his books (a Keep calm and read Murakami tee by a Spanish publisher and another with the illustrated cover of Maki Sasakis for the US release of Dance dance dance) seems particularly odd to him given that he’s not about to walk around any of Tokyo’s main streets wearing them. Rather, they live like a secret disgrace in a cardboard box, like what he calls unusual data from the past. The diary entries have the simplicity of a show-and-tell, with alternate prose from Murakamis delivering a material story from his closet. The writer turns into a taxonomist, categorizing his wardrobe by theme: whiskey, record stores, lizards and turtles, literature. Through his eyes we see his appreciation for Americana; its collection is filled with designs featuring beer, Coca-Cola or ketchup.

Murakamis t-shirts aren’t unique, but they reveal an intimate story nonetheless. (Yasutomo Ebisu)

Looking at the booka shirt selections from a delicatessen in Syracuse, New York, called Brooklyn Pickle; a t-shirt from the 2016 Yale launch in which Murakami received an honorary doctorate I can’t describe his t-shirts as unique. He says so himself (it’s not like they’re valuable t-shirts or anything, and I’m not claiming they have any particular artistic value). His favorite t-shirt is the one he saved up in Hawaii, buying it for $ 1, which ultimately served as the material for a short story later adapted for the film. Here we have our Murakami is like us moment. Yes, he also likes snooping in Goodwill’s bins! Most importantly, these t-shirts reveal an intimate story. The choices we make about what we find and store point to our inner worlds. Whether impulsively or in concert, we can choose objects because they correspond to our values, or because we want to see a facet of our character reflected on us. Perhaps our personal collections say more about our identities than could be revealed in overtly private details.

Murakamis’ understated love letters on his t-shirts also showcase how we bring our business to life and vice versa. The relationships we have with our business can elicit visceral responses; we can be as affectionate with a dingy old sweater as a pet. And sometimes the feelings of comfort and security almost suggest that our things can love us back. Take modest New York art collectors Dorothy and Herbert Vogel, respectively librarian and postal clerk, who have collected some 4,000 works in 50 years. Dorothy noted once they loved their works as if they were children. They took care of their artwork in their own home, storing it in their one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan for decades. In a 60 minutes 1995 episode on the Vogels, Jeanne-Claude, by the duo of deceased artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, deals with the Vogel impulse to collect as an obsession, a virus. Later, Dorothy remarks, we didn’t do it to make money, a line that hints at such an inexplicable driving force as our natural attraction to certain objects.

The T-shirt, whatever its shape (uniform, sportswear, souvenir), has an equally immaterial quality. A white version of Hanes featured in a 2017 fashion exhibition at the Museum of Modern Arta, a tour of influential clothing from around the world illustrates an item whose minimalist functionality has made him revered. The souvenir T-shirt, on the other hand, can be both commonplace and rare; it may be available in large quantities, but is location specific. Either is a glimpse into everyday life.

Do we buy and collect things because of our insatiable urge to consume, or because we see ourselves in the things we buy? Looking at my different collections, I don’t see a model yet, but I suspect it’s a weird mix of the two. Since childhood, one of my favorite parts of a museum has been the gift shop; I rarely leave without a moment. Earlier in my life, I stockpiled stickers, erasers, pencils, seashells, stones, and coins. Now, I’ve moved on to things a little bigger: garbage left on the side of the road, clothes, tin food containers, art. Like Murakami, when I collect I don’t really intend to, it just happens. T-shirts are one of those things that stack naturally, he writes funny, and I tend to agree. But if collecting is, at bottom, an extremely banal practice, its very banality gives us all its meaning.