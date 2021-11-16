Covered in Glitter – richmondmagazine.com

Tucked away in the Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights is Shingar, a formal wear store for women filled to the brim with an explosion of sparkles and shimmering colors. Navigate the maze of dresses and gowns, and you’ll usually find co-owner Paul Rekhi or his wife, Doley, running the store, eager to help customers with sartorial needs with special events.

My heart is here because when the kids try on dresses and I can create their memories, I’m happy, says Rekhi.

He says Shingars customers are more like family, and since he opened the business in 1998 (in the old Cloverleaf Mall, now the site of the Stonebridge Mall in Chesterfield County), he has saw a lot of loyal customers. This is one of the reasons he developed his eponymous line of dresses and dresses.

Listening to customers, they said: It’s missing in a dress, explains Rekhi. I thought, let me try.

It launched its line in 2019 in its stores and wholesale in eight stores outside of Virginia. Deployment has been slow due to the pandemic, but Rekhi notes that sales have increased this year. The Rekhis also have a smaller Shingar outpost in Southside Plaza, and they co-own H&G Formal in Fredericksburg. Their line of formal wear is also available in 24 stores.

All Rekhi pieces are handmade. He says his specialty is sequins, and it shows, as the long and short dresses sparkle in a cascade of sparkle. He often begins his process with a sketch, or discusses with his team how it should look like a dress. Born in India, Rekhi still has family there, and he returns often. This is where he sources his materials and where his dresses are made.

Shingar also offers less expensive, unbranded clothing, as well as designs from Jovani, Sherri Hill, Stella Couture and other designer brands known for their style and quality.

After more than 20 years in the business, Rekhi has an eye for evening wear. Even though there are over 3,000 dresses in his store between the store and the back room, he knows his inventory and is able to find the right looks for all occasions and all ages. be it a grandma looking for her Sunday best or a teenager ready for prom. It’s my kitchen and I can cook, says Rekhi. I can tell you what looks good on you.

In the age of Pinterest and Instagram, Rekhi says, customers often come over to show her a picture on their phone and say they want this dress, regardless of factors like cost and how this style can. suit them. He says that what may look good to one person may not be good to someone else.

I tell them, if you give me 30 minutes to control-alt-delete in your brain, I can put you in a dress you like, he said.

Rekhi plans to continue expanding his designer lineup, but doesn’t think hell is leaving physical retail for as long as he can help it. I’m not ready to quit retail because it’s my inspiration, he says.

After work, sometimes I will meet [a customer] at the mall or somewhere, and they’ll say, You sold me a dress, thank you.

said Rekhi. It makes my life.