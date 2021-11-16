Fashion
Covered in Glitter – richmondmagazine.com
Tucked away in the Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights is Shingar, a formal wear store for women filled to the brim with an explosion of sparkles and shimmering colors. Navigate the maze of dresses and gowns, and you’ll usually find co-owner Paul Rekhi or his wife, Doley, running the store, eager to help customers with sartorial needs with special events.
My heart is here because when the kids try on dresses and I can create their memories, I’m happy, says Rekhi.
He says Shingars customers are more like family, and since he opened the business in 1998 (in the old Cloverleaf Mall, now the site of the Stonebridge Mall in Chesterfield County), he has saw a lot of loyal customers. This is one of the reasons he developed his eponymous line of dresses and dresses.
Listening to customers, they said: It’s missing in a dress, explains Rekhi. I thought, let me try.
It launched its line in 2019 in its stores and wholesale in eight stores outside of Virginia. Deployment has been slow due to the pandemic, but Rekhi notes that sales have increased this year. The Rekhis also have a smaller Shingar outpost in Southside Plaza, and they co-own H&G Formal in Fredericksburg. Their line of formal wear is also available in 24 stores.
All Rekhi pieces are handmade. He says his specialty is sequins, and it shows, as the long and short dresses sparkle in a cascade of sparkle. He often begins his process with a sketch, or discusses with his team how it should look like a dress. Born in India, Rekhi still has family there, and he returns often. This is where he sources his materials and where his dresses are made.
Shingar also offers less expensive, unbranded clothing, as well as designs from Jovani, Sherri Hill, Stella Couture and other designer brands known for their style and quality.
After more than 20 years in the business, Rekhi has an eye for evening wear. Even though there are over 3,000 dresses in his store between the store and the back room, he knows his inventory and is able to find the right looks for all occasions and all ages. be it a grandma looking for her Sunday best or a teenager ready for prom. It’s my kitchen and I can cook, says Rekhi. I can tell you what looks good on you.
In the age of Pinterest and Instagram, Rekhi says, customers often come over to show her a picture on their phone and say they want this dress, regardless of factors like cost and how this style can. suit them. He says that what may look good to one person may not be good to someone else.
I tell them, if you give me 30 minutes to control-alt-delete in your brain, I can put you in a dress you like, he said.
Rekhi plans to continue expanding his designer lineup, but doesn’t think hell is leaving physical retail for as long as he can help it. I’m not ready to quit retail because it’s my inspiration, he says.
After work, sometimes I will meet [a customer] at the mall or somewhere, and they’ll say, You sold me a dress, thank you.
said Rekhi. It makes my life.
Sources
2/ https://richmondmagazine.com/life-style/style/showered-in-sequins/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]