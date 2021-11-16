Rape in India: 16-year-old girl raped by “hundreds of men” in Maharashtra state





In a statement to the Indian Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on November 11, the girl, who was homeless, said she was raped by 400 people in the Beed district of the state of Maharashtra, according to CWC chairman Abhay Vitthalrao Vanave. She named two police officers in her complaint, Vanave said.

The girl was begging for money at a bus stop when she was allegedly forced into prostitution by three men, Vanave said.

While the number of alleged rapists would be difficult to corroborate, the girl was able to identify at least 25 alleged perpetrators, he added.

The girl had tried to file a complaint with police against a man she accused of beating her, but officers did not register her, Vanave said.

Contacted by CNN on Monday, police in Beed did not comment on the girl’s allegations against her. In a statement released on Monday, the force said it recorded cases against eight men – including a minor – relating to rape and the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offenses Act, which includes tougher sentences and longer prison terms. long. They also registered a case under the Child Marriage Prohibition Act. The girl told police she was married at the age of 13 to a 33-year-old man who sexually assaulted her, according to the police statement. She also told police that she was sexually assaulted by her father, which ultimately prompted her to leave both houses and sleep at the bus stop. Women’s rights activist Yogita Bhayana said it was “the most tragic (rape) case in history.” “This girl was tortured every day,” she said, adding that the police failed to protect her. “We want strict action against all culprits.” The rape crisis in India According to India’s National Crime Records Bureau, more than 28,000 cases of suspected rape against women were reported in 2020, or one every 18 minutes or so. Experts believe the real number is much higher, as many go unreported out of fear. The number of reported rapes increased in the years following the brutal gang rape of 2012 and the murder of a student in the Indian capital, New Delhi, potentially due to heightened awareness around the issue since. Experts say the outrage has helped dispel the shame surrounding the rape talks. Legal reforms and tougher penalties for rape were introduced in the wake, which include expedited courts to hear rape cases more quickly, and a modified definition of rape to include anal and oral penetration. However, high-profile rape cases continue to grab the headlines. In September of this year, police arrested 33 men for the alleged gang rape of a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra. In another case this month, a woman died after she was allegedly raped and assaulted with an iron bar in Mumbai. And in August of this year, a 9-year-old girl was gang raped and assassinated in Delhi. This story has been updated to accurately reflect the charges made.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/16/india/india-girl-rape-hundreds-men-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos