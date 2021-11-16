Paris Hilton’s wedding dress is a tribute to mom and sister





Paris Hilton is married and fans couldn’t be happier for the heiress. Her journey to the altar has been documented on social media and in various streaming specials, and it’s clear the former reality star is truly ready to begin the next phase of her life. Hilton and then-fiance Carter Reum tied the knot on November 11 and since then the newly-married star has shared a number of photos of all of her stunning wedding looks. Fans have noticed that not only did Hilton wear a total of six different dresses on her wedding weekend, but her “main” dress appears to be a sweet tribute to her mother and sister. Paris Hilton | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images Paris Hilton’s main wedding dress was a stunning lace number While Paris Hilton had a total of six outfit changes throughout her wedding weekend, she walked down the aisle in a stunning wedding dress that was absolutely perfect. The dress, as reported People magazine, was a custom piece by designer Oscar de la Renta, and featured a high collar and long sleeves. The dress, which has a long train, featured a bodice and sleeves covered with pressed flower embroidery, which blended into the elegant tulle ball skirt. She wore a matching veil, crafted by Oscar de la Renta’s creative directors, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim. The veil featured floral designs around the base, perfectly complementing a dress designed to make the reality TV star look like a princess. How was Paris Hilton’s main wedding dress a tribute to her mother and sister? Fans of the Hilton family quickly noticed that Paris Hilton’s main wedding dress was very similar to the dresses worn by her mother, Kathy Hilton, and sister, Nicky Hilton, on their respective wedding days. People Magazine reports that Nicky Hilton also wore a long sleeve, high neck style for her wedding to James Rothschild in 2015, although her dress was designed by Valentino Haute Couture. Kathy Hilton, mother of Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton, has kept many details of her 1979 marriage to Richard Hilton rather private, but in a photo she once shared on her big day fans can see the dress by Kathy Hilton was also a long-sleeved lace dress. In her wedding portrait, she wears a simple veil decorated with small flowers and carries a bouquet of white flowers very similar to the bouquets worn by her two daughters. Obviously, Paris Hilton was paying homage not only to her sister’s gorgeous wedding look, but her mother’s timeless style as well. Paris Hilton sported a total of six looks for her wedding weekend Of course, Paris Hilton took things up a notch once the wedding ceremony was over. Before moving on to the ceremony and enjoying her first dance with her new husband, she, according to Sixth page, changed into a corseted off-the-shoulder Ghalia Lav dress, complete with a sparkling tiara on the head. For the next part of her wedding reception, she wore another Oscar de la Renta dress, this one in a cropped off-the-shoulder style paired with matching lace heels. As the evening’s festivities wore on, Paris Hilton transformed into a Pamela Rowland dress with stunning beading and sequins, completed with a matching cape. The next day, she changed the color palette of her looks, wearing a hot pink dress designed by alice + olivia. Finally, for the latest stunning wedding look, Hilton was seen rocking a sheer dress covered in silver stars. It really was a grand finale to a fun and fashion filled wedding weekend. RELATED: Paris Hilton’s Infamous Iron Bacon Hack Was Ahead of Its Time

