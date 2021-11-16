The new CEO to merge data science and fashion at Stitch Fix

Personal styling service Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by American entrepreneur Katrina Lake and sells third-party brands for men, women and children.

In May 2019, it expanded to the UK, marking its first overseas foray for the San Francisco-based company.

Users sign up for the service, take an online questionnaire about their fashion preferences, download credits for the amount they want to spend, and a remote stylist chooses clothes to suit their tastes. Consumers pay an upfront style fee of $ 10, can choose how often they deliver, and provide feedback on their choices.

After receiving a box of five items of clothing, customers can pay for the items they want to keep and return the rest. If customers want to keep all five items, they get a 20% discount.

In August 2020, Lake “passed the baton” to current CEO Elizabeth Spaulding and assumed the role of President [Spaulding first joined Stitch Fix in January 2020 in the role of president to observe the business]. Spaulding was born in Chicago, but now lives in San Francisco with her husband and two children.

Stitch Fix is ​​Spaulding’s premier fashion role. She was previously a senior partner and board member of management consulting firm Bain, and global head of Bain Digital, advising clients on the digital and consumer sectors.

Drapers hears about Spaulding to enter the fashion industry.

What’s the first thing you do in the morning?

I am often woken up by my energetic 11 year old daughter running around the house, after which the first port of call is a quick check of my inbox to see what awaits me for the day.

What was your first job?

My first job was babysitting in my childhood home neighborhood in Chicago. It was actually quite a lucrative business at the time.

How did you start your career in fashion?

Joining Stitch Fix in January 2020 was my first step into the fashion world. What a way to start. I joined the company just six weeks before the pandemic hit the retail industry and it’s safe to say I learned a lot. Stitch Fix is ​​a unique player and I see it as a mainstream tech company, fusing the art of human stylists and advanced data science to create the ultimate personal shopping experience. This fusion of fashion and retail with a revolutionary technological model is an incredibly exciting intersection to play.

When founder Katrina Lake and I first agreed that I would be CEO, we were very intentional about what this transition would look like. I started Stitch Fix life as President and got to know the company, the product and the people. So when the time came for Katrina to hand over the baton to me, I felt well prepared for the day-to-day needs of the role. On a day-to-day basis, my responsibilities include shaping the future of our business, overseeing strategy and product development, continuing to grow our investor base and insuring our DEI. [diversity, equity and inclusion] sustainability commitments and efforts are at the forefront of our decision-making.

How would you describe the business in one sentence?

Stitch Fix is ​​the most personal way to shop and we believe the future is about creating inspiring, simple, practical, engaging and organized experiences for every customer.

What is your coffee (or tea) order?

I quit coffee a few years ago. So this is not the most common response from a native of the United States, but my order must be English tea for breakfast.

What’s the biggest challenge facing the fashion industry right now?

Sustainability and the supply chain are arguably two of the most important and pressing challenges. The need to do better in both cases has been rife for some time now, but the pandemic and Brexit have definitely intensified the problems. Customers are also much more aware of their purchasing power today, and to stay relevant businesses just need to do better.

We are active members of coalitions such as [US organisation SAC] Coalition for Sustainable Clothing, BCI [Better Cotton Initiative], [tree-planting organisation] CanopyStyle and [sustainable label and packaging specialist] Pack4Good to improve our sustainability and supply chain efforts. We are also able to make data-driven decisions when it comes to purchasing inventory, which means we can better forecast our units of inventory and, most importantly, reduce waste. There is a lot of work to be done, but we were ready for it.

What do you think the fashion industry can learn from Covid-19?

There are so many things that come to mind after 18 long months, but I would say the importance of being responsive and agile, of being aware of your client and of responding quickly to their wants and needs. The pandemic has accelerated the many trends we were already seeing before Covid.

Where are your favorite places to shop?

When I shop in the UK I like to explore the different floors of Liberty, stroll through Mayfair and visit the London Silver Vaults around Chancery Lane.

Last fashion purchase?

I actually bought a French Connection dress through Stitch Fix in the US. I can see this is a wardrobe staple over the next few months as the seasons change.

Emails or phone calls?

Definitely a phone call, not only because it’s more efficient, but because it gives you a personal connection and appreciation from the other person’s perspective that words on a screen just can’t. A good conversation is simply done more.

The most important lesson you have learned in your career?

Early in my career, someone told me that people remember you by everyday actions and I definitely took it with me. You might have a brilliant vision for your business, but if you forget to listen to your team and ignore the little day-to-day things that make such a difference, you ultimately lose the human connection and your business will suffer. .

What’s the last book you read?

I just finished American dirt [by US author Jeanine Cummins]. Eye opening, real, humiliating and a testament to the power of female strength in the face of life changing adversity. Must read.

Who in the fashion / retail industry inspires you?

Laura Lambert, Founder of Fenton & Co, the responsible-sourced digital-first jewelry brand, is currently doing incredible things in the jewelry industry. She founded Fenton in 2018 and in February 2020 secured an additional $ 1.7 million in funding, showing growing confidence in her brand vision.

His company places personalization and sustainability at the heart of its concerns, focusing on natural gemstones and recycled metals with a transparent and well-managed supply chain. I am so excited to see what awaits her and her team.

Do you have any advice for your young self?

Be more compassionate to yourself. I’ve learned that we have to make mistakes to learn, but without the kindness to oneself that promotes constructive development, it becomes destructive.

Who do you turn to when you need advice?

My husband is the best sounding board every time and keeps me loyal with solid advice.

What are you looking forward to the most for the coming year?

We recently built a covered dining area in our backyard, with outside seating and fairy lights, so I can’t wait to have dinner parties with friends and family. It’s been a tough 18 months, so it’s going to be extra special to have a good time together with some delicious food and even some karaoke (my guilty pleasure).