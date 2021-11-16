Amanda Holden Shows Off Amazing Figure In Hot Pink Bodycon Dress





Amanda Holden got involved in the latest TikTok craze by mimicking a scene featuring Scarlet Envy from Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Amanda Holden teases her appearance on QVC UK

Amanda Holden looked amazing if she took to social media to share her version of the latest TikTok craze. The media personality, 50, showed off her stunning figure while mimicking a scene from RuPauls Drag Race. She was dressed in an elegant pink dress with her perfectly curly hair as she prepared for a slot machine game at QVC. While getting ready in her dressing room, she filmed herself making the funny video or viral clip that copied Scarlet Envy’s famous comments on season 11 of the series. Drag Race often has stars playing the villain in a season, and Scarlet was humorously filmed discussing how maybe she is the “season villain” after all.















Picture: Amanda Holden / Instagram)





















Picture: Amanda Holden / Instagram)





Re-enacting the scene, an exaggerated Amanda pretends she’s on the phone while looking at herself in the mirror and mimics the words, “Is that me?” Am I the drama? “I don’t think I’m the drama. Maybe I am. Am I the bad guy? I don’t think I’m the bad guy.” Thousands of others also copied the post to social media. Amanda’s version has been well received by her fans on Instagram. BBC presenter Mollie King commented: “Haha, I love it” and included a row of clapping emojis.











Picture: Amanda Holden / Instagram)













Davina McCall also enjoyed the post and commented with laughing face emojis. A fan page also commented saying they loved the dress and wrote: “If you were the drama you would be the drama queen for sure!” Her stunning appearance comes just days after wowing fans with her “stunning” legs as she wore a sparkly mini dress to party at home. The mom-of-two told fans it was time for “Saturday Night Disco in the Holden House” as she took to Instagram to share the snap.

















The Britain’s Got Talent judge is seen leaning back on a green velvet sofa in the photo as she sports her disco dress, which is perfectly set off by silver strappy sandals. In the background there is a music system with speakers and a neon pink Disco sign. Tess Daly was among those who commented on the post, leaving a chain of emojis with loving eyes. Do you have a story to sell? contact us at [email protected] or call us directly on 0207 29 33033.

