Lady Gaga’s sexy cutout dress flies off as she gets out of car on windy New York day after Stephen Colbert taping

LADY Gaga suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she stepped out in a thigh-high slit dress on Monday’s Windy Sale in New York City.

The actress, 35, showed off her nude underwear when her black dress came off as she left a recording of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

6 Lady Gaga suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she stepped out in a thigh-slit dress Credit: SPLASH

6 Her black dress came off as she left a recording of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Credit: getty

6 The actress posed with the skirt pulled to the side to show her legs Credit: getty

Gaga was stunned in the one-shoulder dress as she left NBC studios and posed with the skirt pulled to the side to show her legs.

While sweeping the skirt to the side, the A Star Is Born actress flashed more than she expected when a gust of wind blew up the dress.

Gaga remained calm in the middle of the gaff, simply flattening the dress and continuing to pose.

She appeared on Stephen Colbert’s show as part of the promotional tour for his highly anticipated new film, House Of Gucci.

The Grammy winner kicked off the ad campaign in the UK, before traveling to Milan and then flying to New York.

The Bad Romance singer plays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of the boss of the fashion house Maurizio Gucci, in the drama.

Following their divorce in 1991, Patriziawas was tried and convicted of hiring a hitman to murder Maurizio in 1995 after he allegedly left her for a younger woman.

Nicknamed The Black Widow, Patrizia served 18 years in prison but was released in 2016.

Gaga stars alongside Al Pacino, 81, Adam Driver, 37, and Jeremy Irons, 73 in the film, which is scheduled for release on November 26.

Fans went wild when the House Of Gucci trailer came out in July and predicted Gaga could land an Oscar for her portrayal of the complex character.

I don’t see myself as a particularly ethical person, but I’m fair, Gaga says as Patrizia in the teaser.

GUCCI’S HOUSE

Singer Rain On Me also rocking a slew of trendy ensembles throughout the clip.

Lady Gaga handles her character so fucking gooooood. Her second Oscar is coming, tweeted a fan.

Another request: give Lady Gaga the Oscar right away.

It is literally the pinnacle of all cinema history, exclaimed a third fan.

Gaga won Best Original Song for Shallow in A Star Is Born at the Oscars in 2019 and was also nominated for Best Actress.

6 She was stunned in the one-shoulder dress, which she teamed with gold stilettos Credit: GETTY

6 Gaga is busy promoting her new movie, House Of Gucci Credit: GETTY

6 She plays Patrizia Reggiani – the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci whom she helped to assassinate in 1995 Credit: METRO GOLDWYN MAYER PHOTOS

