M&S puts 299 dresses to rent for Christmas holidays amid fast fashion concerns | Economic news





Marks and Spencer has made a range of women's clothing available for hire ahead of the Christmas holiday season as the industry struggles to address the sustainability issues associated with fast fashion. The retailer said it was renting dozens of products, including dresses from its X Ghost collaboration, as part of a trial with Hirestreet. The platform is operated by the Zoa group, in which M&S has already invested as part of its Founders Factory Joint Venture program. He said the items in the collection, which retail for between £ 69 and £ 299, will be available for hire on Hirestreet from £ 13 for four days.





12:24



July: Why fast fashion remains a climate problem

The initiative comes amid pressure from MPs for retailers and manufacturers to end the era of disposable fashion. A report by the Environmental Audit Committee (ECA) on clothing waste and sustainability in 2019 recommended a charge on each item purchased to finance recycling. He revealed that £ 140million worth of clothing is sent to landfill in the UK each year – the highest sum in Europe. M&S made the announcement as it continues to plan for a business transformation after years of declining women’s fashion offering. His latest round of results suggested there was evidence of a turnaround – driven by online sales. Picture:

M&S has seen demand for its fashion increase online as in-store sales lag

Commenting on the rental approach, Katie Bickerstaffe, COO of M&S, said: “Clothing rental is a growing market and working with Hirestreet through our Joint Venture Founders Factory gives us a huge opportunity. to learn from the leading start-up in this space, to operate in an agile manner and better understand what our clients expect from rental services. “As we develop M&S clothing, we want to be more relevant more often and we know that customers are increasingly interested in the circular economy of fashion. “Our partnership with Hirestreet means we put M&S ​​clothing in front of new customers and our first rental edition not only showcases the style we offer, it also highlights the value and quality of clothing designed to last. . “

