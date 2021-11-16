Italian menswear bounces back in 2021 in time for the 101st edition of Pitti Uomo

MILAN Italian menswear is on the rise, giving a boost of confidence to exhibitors and buyers at the next edition of Pitti Uomo, which will take place from January 11 to 13.

As Pitti Immagine President Claudio Marenzi pointed out during the seasonal press conference to present the event schedule, in the first seven months of 2021, Italian menswear exports jumped 16.4% compared to the same period a year earlier, when the pandemic rocked the entire fashion industry.

According to data provided by Sistema Moda Italia, growth was tangible in all regions, with exports to European countries increasing by 25.4% and those to the extra-EU area by 9.9%, the latter driven in particularly by Asian countries, including China, up 81.3%. , and South Korea with an increase of 37.1%. The United States recorded an increase of 5.6%. In the European zone, Germany and France posted exceptional performances, while the United Kingdom after Brexit fell by 27.7%.

According to Marenzi, fashion players should also expect and get used to a schizophrenic market in 2022, with spikes and fallout from COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns, he said. I look forward to normalization in 2023.

A Sign of Hope for the Country Fashion System, the January edition of Pitti Uomo, organized jointly with the Pitti Bimbo and Pitti Filati fairs, dedicated respectively to manufacturers of children’s clothing and yarns, will attract participants from all over the world, except Asia, mainly due to travel restrictions. Commenting on the outstanding performance of menswear in China, Marenzi noted that consumers are buying locally and it remains to be seen if and how this will impact European retailing.

The show will attract some 600 exhibitors, as reported, building on the success of the June edition, according to Pitti Immagines Managing Director Raffaello Napoleone. Were not discouraged and looked forward to the upcoming event with optimism, he said.

The optimistic sentiment was echoed by Carlo Capasa, president of the Italian fashion chamber. I want to congratulate the Pitti team as it is not an easy task to build and maintain such a great male show, he said. Let’s not forget that New York and London have been unable to preserve their men’s storefronts.

Pitti Uomos, the usual mix of established and emerging names, will be back for the January event, with several brand initiatives animating both the Fortezza da Basso exhibition center and the city of Florence.

Among them, the formal wear brand Caruso will organize a jazz evening to unveil its fall 2022 collection on January 11; Kiton will mount a special installation at Fortezza showcasing his label KNT; Lardini to unveil a special Fall 2022 capsule collection presented inside the Wisteria Garden exhibition center; The sustainable Spanish brand Ecoalf will promote its premium Ecoalf 1.0 collection; Shoemaker Premiata will make his foray into clothing, while Paul & Shark will exhibit his latest capsule collection with White Mountaineering.

Other brands will host festive events, including B Corp-approved outerwear specialist Save the Duck, which will mark its 10th year in business. The American company Filson will celebrate its 125th anniversary and will celebrate a recent agreement with WP Lavori in Corso, which obtained the license to distribute the brand for the European market.

The show will be staged in three main areas called Dynamic Attitude, Superstyling and Fantastic Classic. The latter will include the brands of the Futuro Maschile section, which will move to the upper level in a space intended to showcase the mix of contemporary brands. men’s clothes. Aware of the strong trend in sustainable fashion, the Superstyling section will offer a selection of green labels called Sustainable Style, first introduced at the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ann Demeulemeester will be the guest designer of the January edition of Pittis and will organize a special event on January 12 in the former Stazione Leopolda railway factory which recently received the ISO 20121 green certification intended to celebrate the 40 years of heritage of designer brands. The company based in Antwerp, Belgium was acquired by Italian retailer Claudio Antonioli last year.

For those who cannot attend Pitti in person, the show will continue to offer its Pitti Connect virtual option, which increased its reach to over 130,000 users last June.

