



Picture: Genesis Imagine experiencing something much more than just checking out what’s in the dealership showroom. It’s quite an experience designed to present the buyer with a brand, with exquisite food, a lot of luxury and even an added culture. This is what the new Genesis House, from the Genesis brand, aims to do for luxury shoppers. Picture: Genesis Genesis Global President Jay Chang describes it as not just a showroom, it’s a sophisticated oasis. An oasis is right. Designed by South Korean architectural firm Suh Architects, Genesis House is a 46,000 square foot tribute to Genesis and the Korean luxury culture behind the brand. Its location in the middle of New York’s Meat Packing district, which is already home to luxury and high-end designer clothing and the Whitney Museum, is quite appropriate. And honestly, as an architecture and interior design enthusiast, I think this place looks fantastic. Picture: Genesis G / O Media may earn a commission Upon entering, guests immediately enter the main exhibition hall. I know, you think it’s already a dealership here and there. But hold on. The design of this steel showroom, the LED lights and the high ceilings are there to complement and really showcase the Genesis vehicles there. And the approach may work a little too well. Stylized lighting can distract visitors from cars towards attractive designs. Maybe this is a good thing? Picture: Genesis Genesis thought of versatility when designing the house. UBelow the ground floor is a complex that runs the length of the building, cAlled the Cave Stage. Think of it as an on-site convention complex with LED lighting, audio systems and visual technology. Picture: Genesis Let me take you a few floors abovea culinary refuge if you really enjoy Padding your face. There waits the 9,600 square foot home of Michelin starred Seoul-based on Onjium restaurant, in its first international expansion. Onjium specializes in traditional Korean cuisine. You know that food is amazing when chefs are known as craftsmen which are inspired by cooking techniques use since the 14th century. Picture: Genesis If you are passionate about your tea, like me, and even know the differences in types and types of tea leaves that exist, you’ll love the Genesis House tea pavilion. In partnership with the Korean Culture Preservation Foundation called Arumjigi, guests can immerse themselves in some of the best tea selections. They also helped cure a library full of books on Korean culture, food and display artifacts of the countryall while being surrounded by panoramic views of the city and the Hudson River. Picture: Genesis Don’t forget to take a walk outside and relax in the houses Terrance Garden. Much like the rest of the house, Korean culture sweeps design here too in more earthy elements. with greenery, gravel and sand characteristics. The 9,500 square foot outdoor space also offers a full view of the city’s famous High Line Park. If it’ssounds extra and on top, well that’s quite the point. Luxury car purchase should to be an experience, Ileaving a nice lasting impression on customers by using something other than the vehicle. Genesis made a bold decision and has quickly established itself as a legitimate luxury player that can go hand in handtoe with the best. What if Genesis House shows what to buy a vehicle can be a visceral and pleasant experience torment, it could change car buying for the better.

