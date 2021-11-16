Fashion
Bride says you should keep your wedding dress a secret, here’s why
Keep your wedding dress a secret of your guests might be the best thing you can do for your peace of mind.
At least that’s what newlywed Nicole Pellegrino thinks brides-to-be should do, according to a recent TikTok video.
Pellegrino, who is co-host of Betches Brides Podcast, took to the video sharing app to say that one of her biggest “marriage regrets” was showing her dress before the big day.
“Don’t show anyone your dress until the wedding day,” Pellegrino began. “I would show mine to anyone who asked me. I’m not kidding. Whether it was a friend, a distant relative, a coworker, I was making pictures of this dress like hot cakes, and I regret it. bad liars and no matter how hard they try. If they don’t like your dress, when you show them this picture, it will show on their face. “
“So even if you really love your dress and feel good about it, those little opinions will subconsciously start to mar your take on your own dress,” she continued. “Instead, grab a couple of people you really trust, and you want their opinion on the dress, take them shopping with you, have them support you along the way. only. This way on the wedding day it is a big surprise for everyone, all your bridesmaids see it for the first time, it is really special, and you don’t have to worry of people’s opinion. “
Fox News has contacted Pellegrino for further comment.
The 58-second clip has been viewed over 395,100 times. Former and future brides have widely found the advice helpful.
“Omg, this happened to me. I would show it to people and they would say to me, Oh! This is so cute.” And that would make me guess my dress and I was so upset, “wrote one TikTok user.
“Yes! I can relate to that,” shared another user. “I have had so many doubts about my dress over the past few weeks because of a comment and a reaction from one person.”
According to Brides magazine, the national average cost of a wedding dress is $ 1,631.
