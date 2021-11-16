SI Pac-12 men’s basketball preseason power rankings: big win keeps UCLA on top





The Pac-12’s Fan Nation and Sports Illustrated editors have come together to establish the hierarchy for the hardwood conference following last week’s results. UCLA men’s basketball (3-0) retained its unanimous No.1 team spot in the latest edition of the SI Pac-12 Power Rankings. The Bruins beat Cal State Bakersfield and Long Beach State by an average of 29 points, sandwiching those two wins around a top-five overtime win at Villanova on Friday. The five outlets provided five different combinations of teams, but each of them had UCLA, Oregon and USC as the top three, in that order, as was the case in the poll of pre-season. Here are the updated power rankings, along with some quick thoughts from each of the editors and journalists: SI PAC-12 POWERFUL MEN’S BASKETBALL RANKING 1. UCLA (3-0), 60 points (5 votes for the first place)

2. Oregon (2-0), 55

3.USC (2-0), 50

4. Arizona (2-0), 43

5. Colorado (3-0), 39

6. Washington State (3-0), 36

7. Oregon State (1-2), 26

8. Arizona State (2-1), 23

9. Utah (3-0), 22

10. Stanford (2-1), 17

11. Washington (2-1), 13

12. Cal (1-2), 5 DONNIE DRUIN, ALL THE DEVILS OF THE SUN 1. UCLA; 2. Oregon; 3. USC; 4. Arizona; 5. State of Oregon; 6. Colorado; 7. Washington State; 8. Utah; 9. Washington; 10. State of Arizona; 11. Stanford; 12. Cal Comment: The Arizona State Sun Devils are still figuring things out on the pitch, and a full shot prayer from UC Riverside hasn’t helped. For now, they’re still a team with questions to answer. No big changes on my part this week. JEFF FARAUDO, CAL SPORTS REPORT 1. UCLA; 2. Oregon; 3. USC; 4. Washington State; 5. Arizona; 6. Colorado; 7. State of Oregon; 8. State of Arizona; 9. Stanford; 10. Utah; 11. Washington; 12. Cal Comment: There are already bad losses, thanks to Arizona State and Cal. But at this time of year, there are always insignificant wins, and Utah and Washington have racked up a few already. Good test for Oregon on Tuesday night against BYU. UCLA gets another crack at Gonzaga in a week. DYLAN REUBENKING, DUCK DIGEST 1. UCLA; 2. Oregon; 3. USC; 4. Colorado; 5. Arizona; 6. Washington State; 7. Utah; 8. State of Arizona; 9. Stanford; 10. State of Oregon; 11. Washington; 12. California Comment: UCLA proved they are the best team in the conference with an impressive overtime win over Villanova at the Pauley Pavilion. Oregon have looked dominant in both games they’ve played, including against a very good EMS team. Five teams have already scored a tally in the loss column, including Stanford and Washington, both of whom have lost embarrassingly. Arizona had the best points differential in two games after beating both opponents by 83 points combined. SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS 1. UCLA; 2. Oregon; 3. USC; 4. Arizona; 5. Colorado; 6. Washington State; 7. Utah; 8. State of Arizona; 9. State of Oregon; 10. Stanford; 11. Washington; 12. Cal Comment: Beating a UCLA Top-four team surely cemented them as the best team in the conference and a true national title contender, but we all knew that already. What the rest of the Pac-12 should really be afraid of is the fact that the Bruins allowed Long Beach State to shoot 58% from the field on Monday and UCLA still won by 21 points. Teams can turn the lights off and lose big to this team again – beating the Bruins will be a pretty tough job this season. DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN 1. UCLA; 2. Oregon; 3. USC; 4. Arizona; 5. Colorado; 6. Washington State; 7. State of Arizona; 8. State of Oregon; 9. Stanford; 10. Washington; 11. Utah; 12. Cal Comment: Washington, a collection of Seattle vagrants, appears to have improved a lot from last year, but it wasn’t going to take much time. These Huskies will try to spoil it whenever they can. Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

