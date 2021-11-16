Not all cool girls can get enough of these festive Amina Muaddi heels





Every few years, a shoe designer arrives and steals the hearts of fashion lovers. At present, this glorious title belongs to Amina Muaddi. I’m sure you’ve seen quite a few celebs strutting around in the brand’s party-ready pumps. These embellished stiletto heels anchored by a branded pyramid are pretty hard to miss. In 2019, models like Kendall Jenner turned heads in Amina Muaddis’ light heels at Cinderella. And she’s not the only one who loves these see-through pumps. There are quite a few celebrities with the same style in their wardrobes, from Kylie Richards to Rihanna. This is not the only beloved style in the Amina Muaddis collection. Over the years, the brand has managed to escape the crutches of being a marvel with new, captivating designs. From their neon electric mules to their fun, chunky wedge shoes, the brand has mastered the art of party footwear in a number of ways. If you are thinking of the perfect party heel to wear for all the upcoming holiday parties on your calendar, look no further. Below, check out six looks inspired by our favorite fashion stars and Amina Muaddis’ beloved heels. Photo: Courtesy of @haileybieber The wild mule Make sure your shoes are the life of the party with a playful animal print similar to Hailey Biebers neon snakeskin mules or Amina Muaddis Dalmatian print sandals. Amina Muaddi Lupita snakeskin mules Amina Muaddi Millie crystal buckle sandal Photo: Getty Images Cinderella’s slippers Live your fairytale moment like Kyle Richards in a jeweled transparent pump by Amina Muaddi. Amina Muaddi Rosie glass heel Amina Muaddi Holli pvc glass and leather slingback pumps Photo: Getty Images Glittering toes Brighten up a pointy heel with a curved heel accented with mesmerizing jewelry or an iconic Amina Muaddis brooch similar to those worn by Gabrielle Union. Amina Muaddi Begum crystal-embellished satin pumps Amina Muaddi Romy crystal-embellished suede pumps Photo: Courtesy of @palomija The cool corner Let the cool style of Paloma Elsessers inspire your party look. Here, she wears a pair of comfy and coveted Amina Muaddis wedge shoes. Amina Muaddi Lupita wedge sandals Amina Muaddi Naima suede wedge sandals Photo: Courtesy of @hoskelsa The embellished sandal Follow Elsa Hosks’ lead and slip on a pair of limited edition shoes that Amina Muaddi created with A $ AP Rocky. Or take the dazzled look to the next level with the brand’s bright orange design. Amina Muaddi x AWGE Flacko leather sandals Gilda Amina Muaddi crystal-embellished satin sandals Photo: Getty Images The elegant pump If you’re looking for a heel that can work day or night, follow Rihannas’ lead and avoid crystal embellishments with a classic pair of Amina Muaddi pumps. Amina Muaddi Ami pointed toe pumps Amina Muaddi Ami patent leather pumps

