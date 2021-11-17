Fashion
Paris Hilton wedding: Star wore six different dresses
Paris Hilton wore six custom dresses to her fairytale wedding to author and venture capitalist Carter Milliken Reum.
Hilton and Reum tied the knot on November 11 in an estate in Bel-Air that once belonged to the late social grandfather, Barron Hilton.
For the wedding ceremony, Hilton wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown, which took months to design, she said. Vogue.
The torso of the floor-length robe featured long sleeves, a high neckline, and was covered with floral embroidery.
The lower half of the dress was made from white tulle and dotted with embroidery. A matching veil completed the look.
Her makeup and hair were kept simple to mimic timeless beauty, hairstylist Eduardo Ponce said. Vogue.
We wanted Paris to be fresh and chic. The dress is such a masterpiece that we didn’t want to overdo the glam. We kept it clean and simple, said Ponce.
After the ceremony, Hilton donned a second tulle dress designed by Galia Lahav for the couple’s first dance.
The maxi dress featured a plunging corset-style top with a sweetheart neckline and a full skirt. She paired it with a diamond necklace and a matching diamond encrusted tiara.
The third outfit of the evening was a mini dress, also designed by Oscar de la Renta. Like her ceremonial dress, the bustier and shoulders of this dress were adorned with floral embroidery. The dress had a voluminous A-lined skirt that fell just above the knees.
For her latest reception look, Hilton transformed into a crystal-embellished maxi dress with a plunging V-neckline. To add to the extravagance of the dress, designed by Pamella Roland, it was adorned with a rhinestone-encrusted cape that dragged across the floor as Hilton walked.
Hilton said Vogue she loved her wedding look. I wanted something timeless, elegant, chic and iconic, and I’m so happy for it.
Unlike the bride, Reum appeared to stay in the same costume throughout the evening. He wore a navy blue tuxedo with a silk shawl lapel, custom-made by Italian fashion house Zegna.
The wedding celebrations continued on Friday, November 12, when Hilton and Reum hosted a neon pink-themed carnival at the Santa Monica Pier.
In a nod to Simple life era, Hilton arrived in a pink highlighter design by Alice + Olivia. The crystal-covered dress featured a tulle mullet skirt, sheer sleeves, and a mesh overlay.
To complete the look, she wore pink latex wedge boots, pink heart-shaped sunglasses and a hot pink veil.
Reum and Hilton ended their wedding celebrations with another party on Saturday night, this time at the same Bel-Air estate where they said I was doing it earlier in the week.
Wearing another custom Oscar de la Renta design, Hilton arrived in a maxi dress covered in silver stars with her blonde hair styled in an elegant updo.
To make sure all eyes were on the bride, Reum opted for an all-black tuxedo and black shoes.
The couple, who have been dating since 2019, got engaged in February this year.
Hilton said they had been friends for over 15 years, but were romantically linked during Thanksgiving celebrations two years ago.
We stuck in each other’s lives over time and reconnected at a Thanksgiving reunion in 2019. From that night on I felt the spark, and the rest is up to the story, she said.
Reum proposed to Hilton on a private island beach during a joint birthday vacation.
That day, we had scheduled a photoshoot on the beach, and instead he suggested, Hilton recalls.
It was so romantic! All of my family and closest friends also surprised me and just flew away for the time being.
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/fashion/paris-hilton-wedding-dress-carter-reum-b1958387.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]