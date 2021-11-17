Paris Hilton wedding: Star wore six different dresses

Paris Hilton wore six custom dresses to her fairytale wedding to author and venture capitalist Carter Milliken Reum.

Hilton and Reum tied the knot on November 11 in an estate in Bel-Air that once belonged to the late social grandfather, Barron Hilton.

For the wedding ceremony, Hilton wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown, which took months to design, she said. Vogue.

The torso of the floor-length robe featured long sleeves, a high neckline, and was covered with floral embroidery.

The lower half of the dress was made from white tulle and dotted with embroidery. A matching veil completed the look.

Her makeup and hair were kept simple to mimic timeless beauty, hairstylist Eduardo Ponce said. Vogue.

We wanted Paris to be fresh and chic. The dress is such a masterpiece that we didn’t want to overdo the glam. We kept it clean and simple, said Ponce.

After the ceremony, Hilton donned a second tulle dress designed by Galia Lahav for the couple’s first dance.

The maxi dress featured a plunging corset-style top with a sweetheart neckline and a full skirt. She paired it with a diamond necklace and a matching diamond encrusted tiara.

The third outfit of the evening was a mini dress, also designed by Oscar de la Renta. Like her ceremonial dress, the bustier and shoulders of this dress were adorned with floral embroidery. The dress had a voluminous A-lined skirt that fell just above the knees.

For her latest reception look, Hilton transformed into a crystal-embellished maxi dress with a plunging V-neckline. To add to the extravagance of the dress, designed by Pamella Roland, it was adorned with a rhinestone-encrusted cape that dragged across the floor as Hilton walked.

Hilton said Vogue she loved her wedding look. I wanted something timeless, elegant, chic and iconic, and I’m so happy for it.

Unlike the bride, Reum appeared to stay in the same costume throughout the evening. He wore a navy blue tuxedo with a silk shawl lapel, custom-made by Italian fashion house Zegna.

The wedding celebrations continued on Friday, November 12, when Hilton and Reum hosted a neon pink-themed carnival at the Santa Monica Pier.

In a nod to Simple life era, Hilton arrived in a pink highlighter design by Alice + Olivia. The crystal-covered dress featured a tulle mullet skirt, sheer sleeves, and a mesh overlay.

To complete the look, she wore pink latex wedge boots, pink heart-shaped sunglasses and a hot pink veil.

Reum and Hilton ended their wedding celebrations with another party on Saturday night, this time at the same Bel-Air estate where they said I was doing it earlier in the week.

Wearing another custom Oscar de la Renta design, Hilton arrived in a maxi dress covered in silver stars with her blonde hair styled in an elegant updo.

To make sure all eyes were on the bride, Reum opted for an all-black tuxedo and black shoes.

The couple, who have been dating since 2019, got engaged in February this year.

Hilton said they had been friends for over 15 years, but were romantically linked during Thanksgiving celebrations two years ago.

We stuck in each other’s lives over time and reconnected at a Thanksgiving reunion in 2019. From that night on I felt the spark, and the rest is up to the story, she said.

Reum proposed to Hilton on a private island beach during a joint birthday vacation.

That day, we had scheduled a photoshoot on the beach, and instead he suggested, Hilton recalls.

It was so romantic! All of my family and closest friends also surprised me and just flew away for the time being.