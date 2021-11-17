All the details on Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” dresses





In the new music video for I Bet You Think About Me, Taylor Swift paints the city uh, the wedding she crashed into red. And after the Blake Lively-led projects released on Monday, fans are still thinking about the six styles of Swifts from the trending clip. But among the most memorable looks? Two prom dresses, a white wedding dress and a red replica that she wears with her fictional ex-boyfriend, played by Miles Teller who took Nicole + Felicia Coutures entire workshop “approximately 1200 hours to complete.” This project reflects the duality of Taylor’s music, a timeless sensibility with a modern twist, designers Nicole and Felicia Chang commissioned Page Six Style exclusively to create two styles to accompany the song, an unreleased track from the Vault of Red by Swift re-recorded. (Taylor version) “. The Nicole + Felicia Couture wedding dress that Taylor Swift wears in her latest music video features a train covered with around 2,500 flower appliqués. Nicole + Felicia The studio worked “around the clock” to create the two strapless styles, which each feature a train with 2,500 hand-made flower appliqués with tulle, organza and mesh in different colors to create reflections and depth. In order to mimic the natural irregularities of flowers in nature, we created petals in seven different sizes and fabrications, the Taiwan-based designer duo explained, adding that the one-of-a-kind flowers were even made by different seamstresses. to bring a sense of authenticity and naturalness. Once the designs were finally in full bloom, the Swifts stylist Joseph Cassell Fauconnier was so moved by the couture designs that he told the designers that the beauty of the dresses in real life almost made him and the director cry. Swift has clearly said yes to the dress, too, as she wears the classic white wedding dress tags for a major scene in the new video, a style the designers have called an artistic interpretation of a wedding dress an à la carte design. both classic and imaginative. . Taylor Swift wears a Nicole + Felicia wedding dress while appearing to crush an ex’s wedding in her latest music video. Taylor Swift / Vevo And as Swift turns in the dress after revealing red sneakers underneath, the design transforms into the red version, which the atelier created simultaneously to ensure it was an exact replica. The red dress embodies the bold, dynamic spirit that Taylor has always had, they added. The essence of this design was about the beauty of transformation and rebirth, the metamorphosis of young flower buds into perennial blooms, parallel to the musical journey of Taylor Swift’s new album.

