Medical student becomes fashion model overnight





Haute couture label Alexander McQueen held its Spring / Summer 2022 show in East London, not far from where Helena Jay, a third year medical student at University College London, was recruited to become mannequin less than a month earlier. One moment she was walking through Regent’s Park, and the next she was exchanging contact information with Logan Harper from Next Model Management. She was booked for the McQueen show soon after. While Jay is still planning to finish medical school and eventually become a doctor, she also intends to keep an open mind about the future. In a year of “unprecedented” events, Jay embraces every turn of fate. The theme for McQueen’s Spring / Summer 2022 show revolved around the unpredictability of nature and the ever-changing sky, largely inspired by the recent pandemic. At the #McQueenSS22 show, Helena wearing an off-the-shoulder skeletal corset dress with gathered channel and ribbon detailing, crystal raindrop and shredded tulle cloud embroidery in dusk pink silk, mesh and Paris net. Watch the show: https://t.co/xAgDKK1gYp pic.twitter.com/OBc61Ydgu2 — Alexander McQueen (@McQueen) October 15, 2021

In a maintenance with Vogue, Artistic Director Sarah Burton said of the theme: “I reflected on what we’ve all been through: that constant feeling that you don’t know what the next day will be like and how you just have to deal with it. bravery.” Jay, with his desire to dive head first into the world of haute couture, is emblematic of the theme. During his fitting, hairstylist Guido Paulo had a vision: he suggested that he dye his hair a pale purple to match the dress, and the excited newcomer Jay was more than happy to help even s ‘he had never dyed his hair before. The show took place on a rooftop in East London. It was enclosed in a giant cloud-shaped bubble designed by Smiljan Radic. Jay stepped out in a lilac-colored tulle corset dress with crystal raindrop details and sheer skeleton boots, his new lavender an ombre hairstyle sweeping over her shoulders as she walked. With equally spectacular and magnificent views of the London skyline and only a thin, transparent ceiling separating the crowds from the sky and the wild elements, the whole experience “came off in a flash,” Jay said. “I am very new to the fashion world”, Jay Recount Vogue. “So I think this is the best first experience I could have had.” For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

