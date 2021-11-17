The 2021 InStyle Awards’ best fashion looks have this theme in common





Barely a week after many fashionable stars were stunned at the 2021 CFDA Awards, the celebrities were back with more excellence on the red carpet. On November 15, several celebrities wore their best fashion looks in 2021 In the style Rewards. The red and black carpet sets they donned for the celebration night were glamorous and unforgettable. In particular, Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber both wore shimmering dresses for a slightly matching and cute mother-daughter style moment. Other red carpet fashion highlights included gymnast Simone Biles, who wore a gorgeous green Alitte dress. (She received The Original Award for her courage in fighting mental health at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.) Poet Amanda Gorman also attended the event while wearing a soft pink Harbison mini dress adorned with a unique daffodil print. Meanwhile, Michael Kors won the Designer Award that night and his designs were a popular choice for attendees of the evening. Reese Witherspoon, Lori Harvey and Kate Hudson all wore looks from the American designer. Each of their ensembles also reflected the shine trend that appeared on the red carpets of 2021. Do you want to see more celebrity fashion looks of the night? If so, scroll down. Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Gerber wore a fringed and sparkly Alexander McQueen dress while Crawford wore a Missoni dress with shimmering zigzags. Elle Fanning Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic Great the actor wore an intricate gold chain cropped top with a low black maxi skirt. The unconventional set was by Balmain. Simone Bilès Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic Biles donned a hunter green Alitte dress that featured the most buzzy detail of 2021: cutouts. Lana condor Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic Condor wore a black and polka dot top and shorts set by Georges Chakra. Her TASAKI Aurora ring in white gold offered a delicate touch of shine via diamonds and pearls in her look. Andie MacDowell Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic The acclaimed actor wore a strapless navy blue Dior taffeta dress and carried the fashion house’s 30 Montaigne bag. Amanda Gorman Amy Sussman / WireImage The poet laureate wore a daffodil print silk organza mini dress with a split train from Harbison. Blush-colored pumps and diamond earrings completed Gorman’s romantic red carpet look. Kate hudson Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic Hudson stunned in a bodycon dress with gold sequins and a wool maxi coat with a matching high-shine lining. Her dress and outerwear were both from the Michael Kors Fall / Winter 2021 collection. The actor opted for extra sparkle via a pair of Cicada earrings. Tessa thompson Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic Thompson made a glamorous statement in a strapless dress with a voluminous tulle paneled skirt. Its unique number was designed by Christian Siriano. Reese witherspoon Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic Witherspoon wore a halter-style sequined dress by Michael Kors that featured a trendy keyhole and thigh slit. The morning show The actress made her outfits shine by choosing jewelry, a pair of earrings and a few rings from Tiffany & Co. So Kravitz Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic Kravitz chose a sparkling magenta dress with a hood. She kept her accessories simple with a cherry red clutch, a multitude of rings and a pair of dainty earrings. Lori Harvey Steve Granitz / FilmMagic Also in Michael Kors, Harvey wore a hand-embroidered crystal dress with cutouts revealing the belly and patent leather sandals with crisscrossing straps. Nicole kidman Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic Kidman was a vision purple in her shimmering, richly beaded Armani Priv dress. Melissa McCarthy Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic The Nine Perfect Strangers The star opted for an elegant navy blue outfit, consisting of tailored pants and a bohemian bohemian tunic. Tied satin heels in a matching blue hue and a black handbag completed the McCarthys look. Phoebe dynevor Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic Dynevor wore a Louis Vuitton dress in pistachio-colored satin with a sultry plunging neckline. Her clothes are romantic adornments like her lace hem and bow straps tied in a Bridgerton spirit that felt on the mark for the star of the Netflix series. Madison Bailey Photo by Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic The External banks The actor donned an Alexandre Vauthier one-shoulder ruffle mini dress in a luscious ruby ​​shade. Alexandra Daddario Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic The White lotus the actor opted for a checkered ensemble from Dior. You’ll notice the Lady Dior quilted Daddarios bag and crimson point-toe pumps all matched her red outfit.

