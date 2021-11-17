Canadian store Le Château unveils holiday dress collection ahead of spring relaunch

At its peak, Le Château had nine stores along an approximately three-kilometer stretch of Ste-Catherine Street in Montreal.

The Canadian retailer was a staple of almost every shopping center and shopping district across the country, with 240 locations at its peak.

The more sales we made, the more stores we opened and the more stores we opened, the more sales we made, explains Franco Rocchi, a Le Château executive who started with the clothing brand four decades ago. as a salesperson in one of the Ste -Elplacements on rue Catherine.

It was the retail formula at the time and it worked. It was brick and mortar not only for Le Château but for Aldo, Gap and others throughout the 70s, 80s and 90s. We were present in all primary, secondary and tertiary markets.

Le Château defined avant-garde club wear, formal dresses and trendy office attire for decades in Canada, but began to face increasing competition from overseas retailers like H&M and Zara in the early years. 2000.

In 2014, Le Château was losing money. But the company had a plan: to close 100 stores over five years, with a return to profitability in 2020.

We did it in an honorable way, says Rocchi. We had leases, we had handshakes, we had a good relationship with our landlords. We thought we could navigate the five-year plan.

But the exit strategy that the retailer took half a decade to work on encountered a major problem.

The plan called for a turnaround, a return to profitability, says Rocchi. But the irony was that the magical year we worked on for five years was 2020.

Pandemic closures not only shut down retailers ‘stores throughout 2020. Proms, weddings, galas and parties, the main drivers of retailers’ clothing sales have been canceled altogether.

Le Château filed for protection against its creditors in October 2020, joining the ranks of dozens of large retailers who have caved in under the weight of COVID-19 restrictions.

In June, Suzys Inc., the company behind women’s clothing brand Suzy Shier, stepped in to purchase the intellectual property of Le Chateau and is now making a comeback with the online launch of a collection of clothing from Le Chateau. evening before the holidays.

The so-called glamorous capsule unveiled on Tuesday gives buyers a glimpse of what to expect with the brand’s official relaunch under its new owner slated for spring.

Rocchi, now Suzy / Le Château’s senior marketing director, says the curated limited-edition collection highlights the brands emphasis on high-fashion second-hand clothing.

Even as we took on the challenge of closing stores, we actually started to see significant success in our clothing business, he says. We were seeing year-over-year growth in our used business. We found our sweet spot, which was beautiful dresses at a great price.

The full collection slated for 2022 will include men’s footwear, accessories and clothing, with women’s clothing available at select Suzy Shier stores across the country.

We will have stores in stores in about 35 Suzy locations across the country, explains Rocchi. It won’t just be Le Château products being pushed into Suzy stores. It will be a beautiful, clearly demarcated shop, so customers will get to know its Le Château.

He adds that there will be no cannibalization between brands, with Suzy Shier focusing on casual, weekend and work wear.

We like to say that our customers can wear Suzy by day and Le Château by night, says Rocchi.

Indeed, Suzy Shier’s website appears to be split in two, with a model wearing a sweater and items like warm hats and gloves to one side, while a model is dressed in an evening gown from the l on the other side with items like sparkly party tops.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 16, 2021.