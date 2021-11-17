Andrews on NHL Women’s Fashion on “The Chirp with Daren Millard” Podcast





Erin Andrews is the guest of the sixth episode of the second season of “The Chirp with Daren Millard” podcast, available now on NHL.com and several iOS and Android podcast apps.

The FOX Sports NFL senior reporter, who made her professional debut as a Tampa Bay Lightning reporter for the Sunshine Network in 2001 and started working as an NHL reporter for ESPN National Hockey Night in 2004, joins Millard to talk about her clothing line, WEAR by Erin Andrews and partnered with the NHL to bring fans a hockey-themed womens clothing line. Andrews, who is married to former NHL forward Jarret Stoll, two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Los Angeles Kings, said she was excited to bring her style to hockey. “It was created because obviously I love sports and have been around sports forever,” Andrews said, “and when I worked in college for eight to ten years I was going to college. ‘school … in an area that lived and breathed college football., right, the Florida Gators and college basketball, and we went to those towns every weekend that was college game day and c It was just a big party, but I got to see how the women would dress and how they would cheer on their team at the. “And then obviously meeting my husband and wanting to cheer on the LA Kings and go to games and wear something that says ‘Kings’ on it, but then wanting to go have a drink before or go to dinner after, you didn’t want to be all decked out and look like a crazy fan. But I also wanted to show, hey, like I’m a Kings fan, I’m a Gators fan, I’m a [Tampa Bay] Lightning fan, what’s the best way to do it? “And also, I should go to the pro shop and buy some presents for the family members for Christmas, and say to myself, ‘Why is there a huge wall with all this man stuff and there is no is there anything for women? We need more options here. “” Andrews said after several years of “begging people to listen,” partnership deals were made in 2019 with Fanatics and the NFL, followed by the NBA and college basketball, but something was missing. “I said, we have to have hockey,” she said. “It’s my first love, it’s really big in my house… so we’ve got to get the NHL behind us, we’ve got to get all these female NHL fans and get them ready for the games. Andrews has teamed up with designer Alyssa Greene, wife of former NHL defenseman Matt Greene, Stoll’s teammate with the Edmonton Oilers and Kings. “She’s from Edmonton,” said Andrews, “so she was very excited about what women wear to hockey games and is very excited about the NHL lineup.” Andrews explains how she got her start in sports broadcasting with the Lightning and why her NHL fandom has grown over the years. She compares her golden retriever to the Kings keeper Jonathan Rapide and talks about the charm of the Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney crosby, cheeky Jeff Cartermoved to Pittsburgh and why she will forever be a Tampa Bay fan. Daren shares some of his own NHL fashion ideas, apologizes to the entire Pacific Division, hands his cap to the New York Islanders and speculates on the future of the Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop. “The Chirp with Daren Millard” features interviews with players, executives, alumni and other prominent figures around the game. You can share your thoughts on Twitter using the hashtag #ChirpMallard.

