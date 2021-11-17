Cincinnati woman creates dress with faces of the dead, including her son





CINCINNATI (WXIX) – A clothing line to showcase photos of shooting victims? This is how a woman draws attention to the problem of gun violence in the three states. Cindy Shields’ first creation is a two-piece dress that she sees as both a conversation starter and a memorial. Among the sewn faces is one that belongs to her son. His is far from the only one. The dress is a panoply; more than a dozen faces look out. It’s to help our city remember the loved ones we’ve lost, Cindy said. Once they start seeing people, those they are with start asking questions. Cindy spends a minute showing the victims. She recites where they were shot and describes what is known of the circumstances. Then she comes to the man she calls MontyLeMonte Shields. Here we have my son, my son here, said Cindy, and his cousin. They were first cousins ​​and he was murdered three months before my son was murdered. LeMonte was shot in the wee hours of July 10, 2019 in the City Heights housing complex in Covington. Cindy previously said her son had an argument with someone and that person called another man, Kermanuel Rice, to deal with it. Rice was charged in September 2019. Cindy remembers LeMonte as a talented young man who loved to cook and act. That dress doesn’t make it any easier, she said. It’s always hard for me to see her face, whether my family is sharing it on social media or even at home. Sometimes I can’t sit in the living room because it’s hard for me to see her face. But that, says Cindy, is just the point. The dress is conflicting. Those who see it are invited to confront gun violence, not in the distance of a newspaper headline, but as something worn and enduring. I just hope when people see my outfit, talk in the community, or go shopping, they recognize that we need to make a change, she said. Cindy plans to add pants and jackets to her clothing line in the future. Do you see a spelling or grammar mistake in our story? Please include the title when you Click here to report it. Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox19.com/2021/11/17/cincinnati-woman-creates-dress-bearing-faces-dead-including-her-son/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos