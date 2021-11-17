Small Girls PR Hires New York Account Supervisor, Sustainable Fashion & Retail





There is no one size fits all for a SGPR client as we work in consumer tech, lifestyle, fashion, beauty and social impact organizations. We have managed mergers for TO GIVE, has launched brands that defy the norm like Billie, created a closet calculator to see how recycled clothing impacts the environment with thredUP, and catapulted Eventof the Super Bowl ad on the cover of AdWeek. Our clients look to us for long-term strategy, brand goal architecture, creative launch angles and out-of-the-box ideas that bring their positioning to life in a thoughtful way. As the client lead, the account supervisor will lead the client relationships, leading the junior staff to delivery. To note: While this position will be work from home until the end of the year, we will be starting a hybrid schedule in the office 2 days a week in 2022. How you are going to have an impact: · Drive a long term strategy and create tentpole campaigns.

· Build strong customer relationships and act as primary contact.

· Provide angles that position clients as industry leaders across the consumer and business landscapes.

· Proactively create out-of-the-box ideas that strengthen the client’s positioning in the market.

· Provide privileged customer coverage through tailored media awareness.

· Develop and professionally guide junior team members to be successful.

· Manage in all directions to make sure everyone is properly informed and projects are running smoothly.

· Provide information that captures both quantitative and qualitative results, recognizing key wins, lessons learned and moments of impact delivered by the team. Why we will love you: · You have more than 4 to 5 years of experience in media relations, corporate communications or public relations, with experience in client management and warm relations with journalists.

You know trends, communities and events before others, generating campaign suggestions that connect these emerging concepts to customer initiatives

· You are organizationally strong. You plan and delegate productively, focusing on key priorities.

You like to come up with new methods for everything from launch angles and events to storytelling via partnerships with brands. Why you’ll love us: · A strong culture: We have an employee-led committee that together determines company policy and one dedicated to planning our weekly celebrations and quarterly outings (virtual or otherwise), book clubs, and intriguing trivia and activities. muros supervised by employees, a pet-friendly office when we are not remote control, a penchant for karaoke, and we even took our staff on vacation abroad.

· Atypical time: PTO is added to summer Fridays and sick days for preventive care.

· We invest in you: We offer medical plans that are 100% employer-covered, contribute to your 401k annually (whether you decide to contribute or not), in addition to contributing to your dental coverage, vision, data and daily commute. We budget your network and reimburse professional development as it applies to roles, from InDesign to public speaking. To apply: please send your resume to [email protected], subject line Account Supervisor, Fashionista.



We are a diverse, high performing company dedicated to creating an inspiring workplace for all. It is the policy of Small Girls PR to provide equal opportunity to all qualified people, and to recruit, hire, train, promote and pay people in all jobs regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability. , or sexual orientation.

